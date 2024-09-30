MLS Playoff Tracker: Standings and Projected Seeding
Only a handful of matchdays remain in the Major League Soccer season ahead of the playoffs and the eventual MLS Cup.
Inter Miami appeared to be running away with this season's Supporters' Shield title but have hit a roadblock with three consecutive draws against Eastern Conference foes Atlanta United, NYCFC and Charlotte FC all in which Lionel Messi has featured.
The Herons can still clinch the Supporters' Shield with against the current MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team could also break the MLS single-season points record which stands at 73 points set by New England Revolution in 2021 under then-head coach Bruce Arena. However, Miami must come away with three wins in its final three matches vs. the Crew, Toronto FC and New England if it is to hit the 74-point mark on the final matchday of the season.
Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the Crew and fellow Ohio-based club FC Cincinnati have both punched its tickets to the postseason thanks to incredible seasons up front from Cucho Hernández and Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta–who is a strong favorite to win the league's MVP award for the second-straight year.
Orlando City has rebounded in the second half of the season alongside New York Red Bulls and NYCFC to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The likes of Charlotte FC, Toronto, Philadelphia Union, CF Montreal, Atlanta United, DC United, Nashville SC and the Revolution all remain in conversation in the final stretch of the campaign.
In the Western Conference, LA Galaxy are on track to finish in first place in the division for the first time since 2011. New players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil have fit right into what Greg Vanney has been trying to do at Dignity Health Sports Park–free-flowing, entertaining soccer that scores loads of goals.
The Galaxy has already clinched its spot in the playoffs alongside El Tráfico rivals LAFC. Reigning Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga has been excellent out wide for the 2022 MLS Cup winners once again as both Los Angeles clubs will be viewed as MLS Cup favorites once the postseason begins.
Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps have all enjoyed solid seasons and thus have booked a spot in the postseason. Minnesota United and Portland Timbers have had inconsistent seasons with new head coaches Eric Ramsay and Phil Neville but both teams are nearing qualification for the playoffs.
Minnesota's path to the playoffs is rather straightforward as its playing teams that have already qualified or have been eliminated in its final three games. Portland, however take on Austin FC and FC Dallas in two of its final three matches–both Austin and Dallas are just below the Timbers and are still alive in the postseason hunt.
St Louis CITY, Sporting Kansas City and San Jose Earthquakes have already been eliminated from postseason contention and have already started to work toward the 2025 season.
MLS Supporters' Shield Table
Position
Team
Points
Matches Played
Wins
Draws
Losses
Goal Difference
1
Inter Miami
65
31
19
4
8
+24
2
LA Galaxy
58
31
17
7
7
+17
3
Columbus Crew
57
30
16
5
9
+27
4
FC Cincinnati
56
31
17
9
5
+12
5
LAFC
52
30
15
8
7
+13
6
Real Salt Lake
52
31
14
7
10
+15
7
Colorado Rapids
50
31
14
7
10
+15
8
Seattle Sounders
50
31
14
9
8
+12
9
Houston Dynamo
48
31
13
9
9
+9
10
Vancouver Whitecaps
47
30
13
9
8
+9
11
Orlando City
46
31
13
11
7
+7
12
Minnesota United
45
31
13
12
6
+5
13
Portland Timbers
45
31
12
10
9
+10
14
NYCFC
44
31
12
10
9
+10
15
New York Red Bulls
44
31
10
7
14
+4
16
Charlotte FC
42
31
11
11
9
+3
17
Toronto FC
37
32
11
17
4
-17
18
FC Dallas
37
31
10
14
7
-2
19
Philadelphia Union
37
31
9
12
10
+10
20
CF Montreal
37
31
9
12
10
-17
21
Austin FC
36
31
9
13
9
-10
22
Atlanta United
34
31
8
13
10
-4
23
DC United
34
31
8
13
10
-17
24
St. Louis CITY
34
31
7
11
13
-12
25
Nashville SC
33
31
8
14
9
-16
26
New England Revolution
31
30
9
17
4
-27
27
Sporting Kansas City
31
32
8
17
7
-27
28
Chicago Fire
30
32
7
16
9
-18
29
San Jose Earthquakes
18
31
5
23
3
-35
MLS Western Conference Table
Position
Team
Points
Matches Played
Wins
Losses
Draws
Goal Difference
1
LA Galaxy
58
31
17
7
7
+17
2
LAFC
52
30
15
8
7
+13
3
Real Salt Lake
52
31
14
7
10
+15
4
Colorado Rapids
50
31
15
11
5
+5
5
Seattle Sounders
50
31
14
9
8
+12
6
Houston Dynamo
48
31
13
9
9
+9
7
Vancouver Whitecaps
47
30
13
9
8
+9
8
Minnesota United
45
31
13
12
6
+5
9
Portland Timbers
45
31
12
10
9
+10
10
FC Dallas
37
31
10
14
7
-2
11
Austin FC
36
31
10
14
7
-2
12
St Louis CITY
34
31
9
13
9
-12
13
Sporting Kansas City
31
32
8
17
7
-11
14
San Jose Earthquakes
18
31
5
23
3
-35
MLS Eastern Conference Table
Position
Team
Points
Matches Played
Wins
Losses
Draws
Goal Difference
1
Inter Miami
65
31
19
4
8
+24
2
Columbus Crew
57
30
16
5
9
+27
3
FC Cincinnati
56
31
17
9
5
+12
4
Orlando City
46
31
13
11
7
+7
5
NYCFC
44
31
12
11
8
+4
6
New York Red Bulls
44
31
10
7
14
+4
7
Charlotte FC
42
31
11
11
9
+3
8
Toronto FC
37
31
11
17
4
-17
9
Philadelphia Union
37
31
9
12
10
+10
10
CF Montreal
37
31
9
12
10
-17
11
Atlanta United
34
31
8
13
10
-4
12
DC United
34
31
8
13
10
-17
13
Nashville SC
33
31
8
14
9
-16
14
New England Revolution
31
30
9
17
4
-27
15
Chicago Fire
30
32
7
16
9
-18