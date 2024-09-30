SI

MLS Playoff Tracker: Standings and Projected Seeding

The MLS playoffs begin in late October. Columbus Crew looks to repeat as champion while Inter Miami chases a Supporters' Shield and a first MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi hopes to lead Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory
Lionel Messi hopes to lead Inter Miami to MLS Cup glory / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Only a handful of matchdays remain in the Major League Soccer season ahead of the playoffs and the eventual MLS Cup.

Inter Miami appeared to be running away with this season's Supporters' Shield title but have hit a roadblock with three consecutive draws against Eastern Conference foes Atlanta United, NYCFC and Charlotte FC all in which Lionel Messi has featured.

The Herons can still clinch the Supporters' Shield with against the current MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team could also break the MLS single-season points record which stands at 73 points set by New England Revolution in 2021 under then-head coach Bruce Arena. However, Miami must come away with three wins in its final three matches vs. the Crew, Toronto FC and New England if it is to hit the 74-point mark on the final matchday of the season.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the Crew and fellow Ohio-based club FC Cincinnati have both punched its tickets to the postseason thanks to incredible seasons up front from Cucho Hernández and Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta–who is a strong favorite to win the league's MVP award for the second-straight year.

Orlando City has rebounded in the second half of the season alongside New York Red Bulls and NYCFC to clinch a spot in the playoffs. The likes of Charlotte FC, Toronto, Philadelphia Union, CF Montreal, Atlanta United, DC United, Nashville SC and the Revolution all remain in conversation in the final stretch of the campaign.

In the Western Conference, LA Galaxy are on track to finish in first place in the division for the first time since 2011. New players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil have fit right into what Greg Vanney has been trying to do at Dignity Health Sports Park–free-flowing, entertaining soccer that scores loads of goals.

The Galaxy has already clinched its spot in the playoffs alongside El Tráfico rivals LAFC. Reigning Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga has been excellent out wide for the 2022 MLS Cup winners once again as both Los Angeles clubs will be viewed as MLS Cup favorites once the postseason begins.

Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps have all enjoyed solid seasons and thus have booked a spot in the postseason. Minnesota United and Portland Timbers have had inconsistent seasons with new head coaches Eric Ramsay and Phil Neville but both teams are nearing qualification for the playoffs.

Minnesota's path to the playoffs is rather straightforward as its playing teams that have already qualified or have been eliminated in its final three games. Portland, however take on Austin FC and FC Dallas in two of its final three matches–both Austin and Dallas are just below the Timbers and are still alive in the postseason hunt.

St Louis CITY, Sporting Kansas City and San Jose Earthquakes have already been eliminated from postseason contention and have already started to work toward the 2025 season.

MLS Supporters' Shield Table

Position

Team

Points

Matches Played

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goal Difference

1

Inter Miami

65

31

19

4

8

+24

2

LA Galaxy

58

31

17

7

7

+17

3

Columbus Crew

57

30

16

5

9

+27

4

FC Cincinnati

56

31

17

9

5

+12

5

LAFC

52

30

15

8

7

+13

6

Real Salt Lake

52

31

14

7

10

+15

7

Colorado Rapids

50

31

14

7

10

+15

8

Seattle Sounders

50

31

14

9

8

+12

9

Houston Dynamo

48

31

13

9

9

+9

10

Vancouver Whitecaps

47

30

13

9

8

+9

11

Orlando City

46

31

13

11

7

+7

12

Minnesota United

45

31

13

12

6

+5

13

Portland Timbers

45

31

12

10

9

+10

14

NYCFC

44

31

12

10

9

+10

15

New York Red Bulls

44

31

10

7

14

+4

16

Charlotte FC

42

31

11

11

9

+3

17

Toronto FC

37

32

11

17

4

-17

18

FC Dallas

37

31

10

14

7

-2

19

Philadelphia Union

37

31

9

12

10

+10

20

CF Montreal

37

31

9

12

10

-17

21

Austin FC

36

31

9

13

9

-10

22

Atlanta United

34

31

8

13

10

-4

23

DC United

34

31

8

13

10

-17

24

St. Louis CITY

34

31

7

11

13

-12

25

Nashville SC

33

31

8

14

9

-16

26

New England Revolution

31

30

9

17

4

-27

27

Sporting Kansas City

31

32

8

17

7

-27

28

Chicago Fire

30

32

7

16

9

-18

29

San Jose Earthquakes

18

31

5

23

3

-35

MLS Western Conference Table

Position

Team

Points

Matches Played

Wins

Losses

Draws

Goal Difference

1

LA Galaxy

58

31

17

7

7

+17

2

LAFC

52

30

15

8

7

+13

3

Real Salt Lake

52

31

14

7

10

+15

4

Colorado Rapids

50

31

15

11

5

+5

5

Seattle Sounders

50

31

14

9

8

+12

6

Houston Dynamo

48

31

13

9

9

+9

7

Vancouver Whitecaps

47

30

13

9

8

+9

8

Minnesota United

45

31

13

12

6

+5

9

Portland Timbers

45

31

12

10

9

+10

10

FC Dallas

37

31

10

14

7

-2

11

Austin FC

36

31

10

14

7

-2

12

St Louis CITY

34

31

9

13

9

-12

13

Sporting Kansas City

31

32

8

17

7

-11

14

San Jose Earthquakes

18

31

5

23

3

-35

MLS Eastern Conference Table

Position

Team

Points

Matches Played

Wins

Losses

Draws

Goal Difference

1

Inter Miami

65

31

19

4

8

+24

2

Columbus Crew

57

30

16

5

9

+27

3

FC Cincinnati

56

31

17

9

5

+12

4

Orlando City

46

31

13

11

7

+7

5

NYCFC

44

31

12

11

8

+4

6

New York Red Bulls

44

31

10

7

14

+4

7

Charlotte FC

42

31

11

11

9

+3

8

Toronto FC

37

31

11

17

4

-17

9

Philadelphia Union

37

31

9

12

10

+10

10

CF Montreal

37

31

9

12

10

-17

11

Atlanta United

34

31

8

13

10

-4

12

DC United

34

31

8

13

10

-17

13

Nashville SC

33

31

8

14

9

-16

14

New England Revolution

31

30

9

17

4

-27

15

Chicago Fire

30

32

7

16

9

-18

