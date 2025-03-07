MLS Score Predictions: Every Game on Matchday 3
The third weekend of MLS competition is already upon us, with just five remaining perfect teams of the 30 that make up the league. With some clubs continuing to balance MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup, it's bound to be a big weekend, with 13 games on Saturday and two, including Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC on Sunday.
Sports Illustrated predicts the upcoming weekend of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 3
Columbus Crew SC vs Houston Dynamo (2:30 pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 2-0 Houston Dynamo
Columbus Crew SC had a tough time breaking down New England in last week's 1–0 win. Still, they've found a way to get all three points without the superstar talents of Christian Ramirez and Cucho Hernandez, with Jacen Russell-Rowe stepping up alongside Diego Rossi. However, they could be battling fatigue after a trip to lose 3–0 to LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup action midweek.
The Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, were outclassed by Messi-less Inter Miami CF and didn't quite look the level of FC Dallas on opening weekend either. It might be a long season for them, and Matchday 3 won't likely be straightforward.
Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC (4:45pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 1-3 LAFC
The West Coast titans clash in a rematch of the 2024 MLS Cup Western Conference semifinal as LAFC head to face the Seattle Sounders. The Sounders are coming off a flat performance at altitude against Real Salt Lake, losing 2–0 to one of the weaker teams in MLS, while LAFC are full of confidence with four straight clean sheets.
Look at LAFC’s latest results in both Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS: A 1-0 win vs. Minnesota United, a 1–0 win over Colorado Rapids, a 1–0 win over NYCFC, and a 3–0 win over Columbus Crew.
Seattle is a tough out with Jordan Morris, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola, Pedro de la Vega and more, but this LAFC team is on another level.
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (7:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United were held off the scoresheet against Charlotte FC on Matchday 2, losing 2–0, but don’t expect that to launch a run of poor form. With investments in Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron, this team will be good at attacking more often than not.
Emil Forsberg got himself an admirable goal for the New York Red Bulls’ 1–0 win over Nashville SC, but there are still questions about their defensive transition. In this case? Advantage Atlanta.
FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC (7:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 4-1 Toronto FC
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
It wasn’t the weekend FC Cincinnati hoped for, losing 4-1 to the Philadelphia Union on Matchday 2. But after a strong showing in a 1–1 draw with Tigres in the Concacaf Champions Cup, they’re back in MLS against a team that struggles to defend. Scary times for Toronto FC now as they’ve got to defend Kévin Denkey, Pavel Bucha and Luca Orellano after losing 4–2 to Orlando City SC.
D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City (7:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: D.C. United 2-1 Sporting Kansas City
D.C United may have problems defending, but they’ve shown their attacking abilities over the first two weeks of the 2025 MLS season. After two 2–2 draws against Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire, they come up against an unsettled SKC, where they should be able to take advantage, especially with Christian Benteke already having two goals in as many matches.
New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union (7:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: New England Revolution 0-3 Philadelphia Union
It’s all good times for the Philadelphia Union right now, and they’re riding high after a 4–1 dominant win over FC Cincinnati. Tai Baribo is in fine form with a hat-trick and boasting five goals in two games, while new Designated Player signing Bruno Damiani scored on his debut.
New England will hope to thwart Philadelphia's hot start but have yet to score through 180 minutes of 2025 MLS action.
New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 Orlando City SC
It’s a battle of 2015 MLS expansion cousins and the second last home opener at Yankee Stadium. As much as MLS fans complain about the field size and poor spectator sightlines, it’s been quite the spot to watch the growing league over the last 10 years.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Orlando has liked to spread the game wide in their two games, and New York City have struggled to score since losing attacking midfielder Santiago Rodriguez to Botafogo. With small dimensions and clashing styles, this one should be close.
Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids (8:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: Austin FC 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Austin FC are still trying to figure it out with Myrto Uzuni and Brandon Vazquez, but it seems high time to do so against a Colorado Rapids side that has already played a lot of soccer. Austin come into this one after a 1–0 loss to the Portland Timbers, a near opposite result to Colorado’s barn burning 3–3 draw with FC Dallas.
This should be more open, but Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro can only do so much for the Rapids. Look for this to have a goal from one of Vazquez, Uzuni or another from Osman Bukari, who scored in Austin’s Matchday 1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire FC (8:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: FC Dallas 4-1 Chicago Fire FC
This one could get ugly. Even 4–1 seems friendly to the Chicago Fire. Last weekend, Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa hit their stride, setting up two goals for each other and launching their journey to becoming one of the league’s best attacking duos.
Now, they get a chance against a Chicago Fire side that has conceded six goals in two matches and has looked anything but defensively sound in the early days under Gregg Berhalter. A benefit for Chicago is that Brian Gutierrez has looked good and scored a brace in their 2–2 draw with D.C.
Nashville SC vs. Portland Timbers (8:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: Nashville SC 0–0 Portland Timbers
Without Jacob Shaffelburg bursting down the wing, Nashville SC hasn’t had much going for them in 2025. They host the Portland Timbers after a disappointing 1–0 loss to the New York Red Bulls, while Portland heads to Music City after beating Austin FC 1–0 for their first win of the season.
Margins are small between two currently underwhelming sides, and this one has draw written (drawn?) all over it.
Real Salt Lake vs. San Diego FC (9:30pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2-1 San Diego FC
It’s a first longer away trip for the expansion side, San Diego FC, as they head into altitude to face RSL. Brought back to earth with a 0–0 draw with St. Louis CITY SC at their home opener, San Diego will want to find some form for Anders Dreyer and Lucas de la Torre. Yet, they run into a confident RSL side, coming off a 2–0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, while boasting an in-form Diego Luna.
It’ll be slight, but RSL has the edge here as the home team.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Montréal (Saturday, 9:30pm ET)
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 CF Montréal
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a lot going for them, boasting tactically organized wins over the Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy to start the season, in addition to escapades in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Meanwhile, Montréal have yet to figure things out in their roster re-tool. They look very beatable for Vancouver, who rested several key starters midweek against Liga MX giants CF Monterrey.
Expect Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Jayden Nelson to have fun in this one and the Whitecaps to extend their win streak. It's still early, of course, but could the Whitecaps also be a sneaky MLS Cup contender?
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United (Saturday, 10:30 pm ET)
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–2 Minnesota United
A year ago, this wouldn’t have been much fun. Now, it’s an electric San Jose Earthquakes side thriving under Bruce Arena and a Minnesota United team that plays a flowing game with barreling strikers leading the way in Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Given the attacking talent, there should be some goals, even as much as both backlines and goalkeepers, particularly Minnesota’s Dayne St. Clair, have showcased their abilities this season.
Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC (Sunday, 4:00 pm ET)
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2-3 Charlotte FC
Talk about an epic showdown. After resting against the Houston Dynamo, Lionel Messi should be back for this one as Miami hosts Charlotte FC, who come in after Wilfried Zaha’s spellbinding debut and 2–0 win over Atlanta United.
The star power is undeniable whenever Miami are on the pitch, but Zaha proved he can lift Charlotte to new heights with his efforts last weekend. Meanwhile, 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina also found his form again with a clean sheet.
Star power. No conflicting games. The heat of Miami. Oh, baby, this one will be fun.
LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC (7:00pm ET, Saturday)
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–0 St. Louis CITY SC
This match is critical for the LA Galaxy as they try to avoid three straight losses to open their MLS Cup title-defending season. They should be able to find a result against St. Louis CITY, given that St. Louis has struggled in attack. LA has shown signs of life recently, with a goal from Gabriel Pec in a 2–1 loss to Vancouver.
St. Louis will be testing and will be good eventually, and Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert are good pieces, but they’ve yet to find the form they ended 2024 with this season.
LA Galaxy come in somewhat fatigued after battling C.S. Herediano of Costa Rica in the Champions Cup, but should be fine for a Sunday battle against St. Louis.