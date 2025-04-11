MLS Score Predictions: Every Game on Matchday 8
The 2025 MLS season continues this weekend with 15 matches across Saturday and Sunday, with four teams––Inter Miami CF, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, LAFC and LA Galaxy––looking to recover quickly after a busy week of Concacaf Champions Cup action.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 8 of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 8
Toronto FC vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: Toronto FC 0-2 Minnesota United
Minnesota United might be one of the best teams in MLS, and their front two, Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi, are a potent counter-attacking power. Toronto FC, who drew Inter Miami CF 1–1 last week, may hold more possession for once, but Minnesota are the outright favorite.
Atlanta United vs New England Revolution
Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 New England Revolution
Miguel Almiron has shifted to play more centrally in recent weeks and has looked like the player he once was for Atlanta United. They’re up against a bad New England Revolution side and should simply handle them.
Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: Orlando City SC 2-1 New York Red Bulls
Even with Luis Muriel, Martin Ojeda, and Marco Pasalic, Orlando City SC couldn’t score against the Philadelphia Union. They’ll return to those ways and find three points against Emil Forsberg’s New York Red Bulls this weekend.
D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: D.C. United 1-3 FC Cincinnati
D.C. United lost 6–1 to the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend, and they’re up against a challenging opponent in FC Cincinnati this week. It might be tough, even though Christian Benteke might score another goal.
CF Montréal vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: CF Montréal 1–1 Charlotte FC
CF Montréal finally gets their home opener at Stade Saputo, which should be a boost even with their struggling form. Up against a Charlotte FC side lacking Wilfried Zaha, they should be able to find a result.
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Prediction: New York City FC 1-0 Philadelphia Union
It was a big week for the Philadelphia Union, selling longtime attacker Daniel Gázdag to Columbus Crew SC. Without him, they’ll lack part of their core and may struggle to get anything on the small pitch at Citi Field.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1–1 Austin FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC are the best team in MLS and advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup semi-finals midweek against Liga MX side Pumas. However, they’ll be fatigued against the defensive force that is Austin FC.
FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: FC Dallas 2–1 Seattle Sounders FC
Jesus Ferreira hasn’t lived up to expectations for Seattle Sounders FC, but there’s every possibility to score against his former club in FC Dallas this weekend. Maybe former Sounder Leo Chu will score for Dallas, too.
Nashville SC vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: Nashville SC 0–2 Real Salt Lake
Nashville SC will get a boost from their home crowd, but shutting down the high-flying form of Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna might be tough. The USMNT midfielder scored twice last week in a 2–0 win over LA Galaxy.
Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2–2 San Diego FC
This will be the match of the weekend. Colorado Rapids look to bounce back after a 2–0 loss to the Whitecaps, while San Diego FC look to win their third straight match after beating LAFC and the Seattle Sounders.
LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–2 Houston Dynamo
How much longer will Greg Vanney last with the LA Galaxy? A heartbreaking loss to Tigres midweek in the Champions Cup, and they’re winless in seven games this MLS season, with no indication of turning a corner soon.
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: LAFC 0-3 San Jose Earthquakes
Bruce Arena’s San Jose Earthquakes are flying after a 6–1 win over D.C. United on Matchday 7. Facing a tired LAFC side that travelled to Miami for a Champions Cup loss, San Jose’s Cristian Espinoza, Cristian Arango, and Josef Martinez should be able to handle their California foes.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2–2 Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City finally got their first win of the season on Matchday 7, beating St. Louis CITY SC 2-0 in their derby match. After firing long-time head coach Peter Vermes, they may have turned a bit of a corner and could get a point off the Portland Timbers.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 2–1 Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF have played a lot of soccer over the last week with very little rotation in a grueling 1–1 draw with Toronto FC and heated games in the Champions Cup against LAFC. The Chicago Fire have weapons with Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba and others and could punish what will likely be a rotated Herons squad.
St. Louis CITY vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: St. Louis City 1-1 Columbus Crew SC
There’s lots of high-flying star power in this one with Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert, Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi, but both clubs are quite stingy defensively. Expect several chances, but Roman Burkï and Patrick Schulte should stand strong.