MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 2 Games
The 2025 MLS season started last week with 15 games on Saturday and Sunday. As clubs enter the second week of action, MLS showcases another 13-game Saturday and two-match Sunday, with the Sunday clashes featuring the LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami v. Houston Dynamo.
Sports Illustrated predicts the opening weekend of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 2
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Atlanta United
Two teams that like to score, with outstanding attacking talent. Former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha might make his Charlotte FC debut, while Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron hope to shine after bright season-opening performances. It will be another game in not a great start to the 2025 for 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Kristian Kahlina.
An added feature? Charlotte tried to move heaven and earth to sign Almiron before he landed in Atlanta.
Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1-4 Seattle Sounders
The Sounders looked in fine form with a rotated lineup against Charlotte in their season opener and got past Antigua in their Concacaf Champions League series midweek. Real Salt Lake on the other hand, look listless after a 4-0 trouncing against the San Jose Earthquakes and Champions Cup disaster against CS Herediano.
Jordan Morris, Jesus Ferreria, Pedro de la Vega, and more will have attacking fun in Salt Lake City.
New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 2-0 New England Revolution
Outclassed and outplayed by Nashville SC on the opening weekend, things didn’t start great for head coach Caleb Porter’s New England Revolution. It doesn’t get any easier against Columbus Crew SC, with Diego Rossi coming off an opening weekend brace and Jacen Russell-Rowe starting the season in-form with a 4-2 win over Chicago Fire FC.
New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1–0 Nashville SC
If Sam Surridge had more finishing luck, Nashville would be riding high heading into Matchday 2. But he didn’t, and they drew 0–0 with New England. New York is still seeking their first goal, but I’m banking on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting getting his first MLS marker this weekend.
Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC
Prediction: Orlando City SC 3-1 Toronto FC
Marco Pašalić had a near dream debut with two goals for Orlando on opening weekend, but they still fell 4-2 to the Philadelphia Union. They have it easier this weekend, though, facing a Toronto FC side that struggled to defend D.C. United in a battle of 2024 bottom feeders and didn’t offer much going forward.
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 FC Cincinnati
The Union started strong with a 4-2 win in head coach Bradley Carnell’s first match in charge, but that was against an Orlando City SC side that hadn’t quite figured out their backline.
FC Cincinnati is a much tougher out, especially since new signing Kévin Denkey has scored in each of his MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup appearances so far. Good luck to the Union.
Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 D.C. United
Christian Benteke scored a trademark goal last week, and Chicago Fire FC’s backline looked dreadful against Columbus. It’s Gregg Berhalter’s Fire still trying to figure it out, against the league’s best goalscorer. This game won’t be pretty, but D.C. wins.
Minnesota United vs. CF Montréal
Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 CF Montréal
CF Montréal had an impressive showing in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United, while Minnesota United kept pace in a 1-0 loss to LAFC. Minnesota has the edge with their consistency through the last few seasons, and Canadian No. 1 goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is between the sticks. Still, though, this should be low-scoring.
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 FC Dallas
The Colorado Rapids are a bit tired from midweek Champions Cup play and can defend. Still, it might just be high time for Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa to start their potentially potent partnership in Dallas, especially after Musa already scored in a season-opening win over the Houston Dynamo.
LAFC vs. New York City FC
Prediction: LAFC 1-0 NYCFC
It’s a battle of goalkeepers with 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year runner-up Matt Freese for NYCFC and former French national team star Hugo Lloris for LAFC. Both are in strong form, with attacks still getting used to each other. It's a defensive stalemate, but the edge goes to the home side.
Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC
Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin FC
Austin FC had plenty of chances in their opening weekend, and the Portland Timbers struggled to a 4-1 loss to their rival, Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Brandon Vazquez is looking for his first Austin goal, while last year’s marquee summer signing Osman Bukari scored the winner against Sporting KC. A growing Austin up against a worrisome Timbers? It’s bound for a bit of chaos.
San Diego FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: San Diego FC 4-1 St. Louis CITY SC
San Diego FC play their first-ever home match after knocking off the LA Galaxy 2-0 on the opening weekend. Andres Dreyer is flowing with confidence after his brace. They’ve got more confidence in young goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and the home crowd's energy in this one. Add on Chucky Lozano seeking a first goal, and it could be a fun day at SnapDragon Stadium.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-2 LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy had nothing going for them in the first weekend against San Diego FC, and the Whitecaps have looked like a confident possession team through wins against the Portland Timbers and Deportivo Saprissa.
Jayden Nelson and Brian White are flowing, while Gabriel Pec, Marco Reus and Christian Ramirez are still trying to figure it out. Neither team has a stellar defensive system, so this should be wide open.
Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF have been playing well, but they’ve also played many minutes on their older superstars. Messi can do it anytime, but Houston could provide some trouble. Look for Telasco Segovia to have fun, especially in a team that won’t have Tomas Aviles after his red card against NYCFC.