MLS Score Predictions: How Could Matchday 1 Unfold for Each Team?
The 2025 MLS season gets going on Saturday with a full slate of 26 games, as teams kick off their 34-game regular seasons. On Sunday, MLS welcomes its 30th club as well, as expansion side San Diego FC host defending MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium.
Sports Illustrated predicts the opening weekend of MLS action below.
MLS Predictions: Matchday 1
LAFC vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: LAFC 3–1 Minnesota United
LAFC enter the matchup after some Concacaf Champions Cup disappointment, dropping their first leg 1–0 to the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. They didn’t have much going for them, but they’ve already played a competitive game now. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will need to stand tall, but we're giving LAFC the edge at home in this one.
Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal
Prediction: Atlanta United 3–0 CF Montreal
All eyes were on the over $40 million spent by Atlanta United this offseason. Record-breaking signing Emmanuel Latte Lath has been with the group for less than two weeks, but he should be ready to start on Saturday. Montreal, on the other hand, doesn’t have too much to get excited about.
Atlanta’s taking this, and we think either Latte Lath or Miguel Almiron will score.
FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–1 New York Red Bulls
FC Cincinnati got off to a hot start to their post-Luciano Acosta era, winning 4–1 over Honduran side FC Motagua in the Concacaf Champions Cup. New club record signing Kévin Denkey scored, and fellow new signing Evander got a goal and an assist.
Evander has every chance to be a superstar at FCC and he's already got a stellar start. Scoring against the New York Red Bulls is tough, but this one’s going orange and blue.
Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 1–1 Chicago Fire
After losing Cucho Hernandez so late in the offseason and saying goodbye to Christian Ramirez even later, this is far from the Columbus Crew team that has dominated MLS in past years. Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire have improved and will get a season opener debut from Gregg Berhalter on the touchline.
D.C United vs. Toronto FC
Prediction: D.C. United 1–2 Toronto FC
Toronto FC have been abysmal, and D.C. United haven’t been much better. While D.C. has the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner in Christian Benteke, they do not have much else to offer. Toronto, meanwhile, are amid their mess of the last three seasons, but have a seemingly reenergized Federico Bernardeschi, who could rise to the occasion with Lorenzo Insigne not travelling with the team.
Inter Miami vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 New York City FC
New York City FC have consistently struggled in season openers, and playing a team with Lionel Messi on it won’t give them an easy opponent. Inter Miami looked to be in midseason form in their 1–0 Concacaf Champions Cup win, and they’ll hope to secure Javier Mascherano's first MLS coaching win over the Pigeons.
New York also has an unstable situation with midfield linchpin Santiago Rodriguez, who may sit out due to intense transfer rumors with Brazilian side, Botafogo.
Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union
Prediction: Orlando City SC 0–0 Philadelphia Union
For the first time in a decade, the Philadelphia Union enter a season without Jim Curtin as their head coach. To open the campaign, they take on Orlando, led by another MLS coaching legend Oscar Pareja. Both sides have lost key players. Jack McGlynn and Jack Elliot left the Union, while Orlando lost tenacious striker Facundo Torres. Both teams have elite goalkeepers though, in Pedro Gallese and Andre Blake.
Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: Austin FC 2–2 Sporting Kansas City
It’s the battle of the debut strikers! Dejan Joveljic gets his MLS debut with Sporting Kansas City, and Austin FC gets to play with Mytro Uzuni and Brandon Vasquez after splashing cash on them in the winter. Both teams have undergone significant transformations and have lofty goals, so this one seems set for a high-scoring affair.
Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: FC Dallas 3–0 Houston Dynamo
Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa link up for the first time under FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill in a classic Texas Derby as they take on a Houston Dynamo team that lost significant pieces through the winter.
Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Nashville SC 1–1 New England Revolution
Nashville SC enters the season with a new coach in BJ Callaghan and, otherwise, some solid roster consistency. They hope Jacob Shaffelburg can carry his Canadian national team form into MLS and that Hany Mukhtar can return to the elite levels he was at before 2024.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: St. Louis CITY 1–2 Colorado Rapids
This one will be low-scoring with Roman Burki and Zack Steffen between the sticks, but it will be fun. Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic scored an epic free kick in the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek against LAFC. St. Louis also has some intriguing attacking talents, such as Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 3–0 Real Salt Lake
Legendary American coach Bruce Arena returns to the MLS touchline with the San Jose Earthquakes and has built quite the team. Former MLS Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez will lead the line, as will former Real Salt Lake superstar attacker Chicho Arango. Arango had 17 goals for RSL last season and could get his first for San Jose against his old team.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 1–1 Charlotte FC
Both teams each had a pretty big offseason in attack, which should make for a fun first game of chance. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for many goals, Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Seattle’s Stefan Frei has been dominant for nearly a decade.
Still, Wilfried Zaha will debut for Charlotte, while Seattle gets going in MLS play with their dynamic American attack of Jesus Ferreria and Jordan Morris. Designated Player midfielder Pedro de la Vega is also already scoring bangers, with a screamer in the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek.
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will have a lot on their side going into this one. They’ve already played once, losing 2–1 to Saprissa in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday. They also haven’t had their most important player leave in the final week of the offseason; Portland bid farewell to Evander less than one week ago.
Portland’s acquisition of David da Costa will likely push them up the standings later in the year, but for the first weekend of the season, Brian White and Ryan Gauld may be too much to handle for the Timbers.
LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–2 San Diego FC
San Diego FC kicks off their MLS existence against the reigning champions. There’s always a unique energy to an opening game for a club, and that will help San Diego FC as they take on an injury-ridden Galaxy side.