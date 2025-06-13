MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 19
Matchday 19 of the MLS season has arrived, and most teams are back to regular-season play after a lighter Matchday 18 schedule saw many teams take a rest. While Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, here’s how the weekend’s MLS matches could play out.
Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: Portland Timbers 3–1 San Jose Earthquakes
The Portland Timbers enter this matchup on the high of two straight 2–1 wins over the Colorado Rapids and St. Louis CITY SC, while the San Jose Earthquakes remain one of the most inconsistent MLS clubs this season.
There will be lots of attacking talent on show, with Chicho Arango, Josef Martinez and Beau Leroux leading the way for San Jose. Still, they will likely be cancelled out by Antony, Kevin Kelsey and Felipe Mora on the Cascadian side on Friday night.
Columbus Crew SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 1–4 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC hit the road as the top team in MLS, still missing several key players due to international duty including Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter, Jayden Nelson and Ali Ahmed. However, after beating Seattle Sounders FC, coming off a team-wide illness. Expect Vancouver to take care of Wilfried Nancy’s struggling Columbus Crew, who are on a six-match winless streak.
New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: New England Revolution 2–2 FC Cincinnati
It wasn’t too long ago that the New England Revolution strung together four straight wins. Yet, they enter this matchup with four draws and a win in their last five games, and won’t be able to call upon Leonardo Campana due to injury. Cincinnati have a few international absences, but it should be a game to stand out for Evander and Kévin Denkey.
Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2–2 Charlotte FC
The Philadelphia Union might be the leaders in the Eastern Conference, but will have to find a result in this weekend’s matchup without Golden Boot frontrunner Tai Baribo, who remains in Israel rehabbing a minor injury after the international break. Still, they do have other attacking qualities and should be able to muster a few goals, and grab a point despite not having Andre Blake in net, as he represents Jamaica at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: Austin FC 1–2 New York Red Bulls
Austin FC found their way back to winning in their last matchup against the Colorado Rapids, snapping an eight-game winless skid with a 2–0 victory. Now, they look to carry that momentum into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls, who have won three matches in a row, including two clean sheets against D.C. United and Atlanta United.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 4–1 Nashville SC
Chicago Fire FC finds themselves with most of their key players still with the squad through the Gold Cup and have plenty of confidence after posting a 7–1 win over D.C. United last weekend. With Hugo Cuypers amid the Golden Boot race, and with four wins in their previous five matches, expect Gregg Berhalter’s side to come away with a convincing victory.
Houston Dynamo vs. CF Montréal
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–0 CF Montréal
Both the Houston Dynamo and CF Montréal are missing key midfielders this weekend, with Jack McGlynn and Nathan Saliba away with their respective national teams at the Concacaf Gold Cup. However, Houston’s deeper squad and home advantage should see them pick up what would be their fourth win in six matches.
Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–1 FC Dallas
Neither Sporting Kansas City nor FC Dallas have had a particularly inspiring season so far, despite splashing cash on Dejan Joveljić and Luciano Acosta, respectively, in the offseason. FC Dallas enter the match on a six-game winless streak, whereas SKC are only marginally better with two wins in their last six. Could a win here spark some consistency for either Western Conference club?
Minnesota United vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: Minnesota United 1–2 San Diego FC
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference highlight the matchday slate, but do so without some key players, especially for Minnesota United, who will miss Joseph Rosales and Tani Oluwaseyi, two players key to their success this season.
A fun tactical matchup, expect San Diego to manage the game and create opportunities, while the Loons struggle to find their footing without a key counter-attacking leader in Oluwaseyi.
Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–3 Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC might be on the road and missing a key transition player in fullback Alex Freeman. However, they should still be able to impose their attacking prowess through Luis Muriel, Martín Ojeda and Marco Paśalić. Colorado enter having dropped their two last matches, and five of their last seven.
Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0–0 D.C. United
Real Salt Lake are without Diego Luna and D.C. United could be without Christian Benteke. Instantly, those absences take a lot of the attacking flair out of the matchup, leaving both offensively challenged sides with uphill battles. A clean sheet would probably please D.C., though, after losing 7–1 to the Chicago Fire last weekend.