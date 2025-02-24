MLS Team of the Week: Who Stood Out on Matchday 1?
MLS opened its 30th season with 15 games on Saturday and Sunday, welcoming a new club, San Diego FC, and its other 29 teams back into action.
While a 13-game slate opened up the season on Saturday night, the league also kicked off its new Sunday Night Soccer series, with two matches as the Vancouver Whitecaps trounced the Portland Timbers 4–1 and San Diego FC beat the MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy 2–0 in their debut match.
With the first round of matches in the books, here’s Sports Illustrated’s MLS Team of the Week for Matchday 1.
Sports Illustrated MLS Team of The Week: Matchday 1 (3-4-3)
GK: Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
Kévin Denkey, the second-most expensive signing in MLS history, scored the lone goal for FC Cincinnati. Still, they could only claim three points from the 1–0 win because of a standout performance from Roman Celentano.
The 24-year-old American goalkeeper made three stops, keeping the reigning Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls off the scoresheet and sending nine successful long balls into midfield.
FC Cincinnati made big moves in the offseason, but they’re set in net with Celentano, and even better after his season debut.
Defender: Aaron Long - LAFC
USMNT defender Aaron Long got off to a strong start with LAFC, helping the Black and Gold to a 1-0 win and clean sheet over Minnesota United in the season-opening clash.
In his 11th MLS season, the 32-year-old made 11 clearances, won 11 duels and completed 70 passes from his center-back position, consistently holding off Minnesota’s Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Defender: Rodrigues - San Jose Earthquakes
Could things have gone any better for the San Jose Earthquakes in Bruce Arena’s managerial debut? A 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake, completing a clean sheet, while Rodrigues dominated defensively and added a goal of his own in the rout at PayPal Park.
Eleven duels won five successful long balls and a goal? It was near perfection from the Brazilian right-footed center back.
Defender: Henry Kessler - St. Louis CITY SC
Goalless draws aren’t the most exciting, but 26-year-old American center-back Henry Kessler stood out for St. Louis CITY SC in their draw with the Colorado Rapids, who were coming off a Concacaf Champions Cup win over LAFC midweek.
Kessler won six duels, made four recoveries, and looked composed as a leader in head coach Olof Mellberg’s debut on the St. Louis CITY touchline.
Midfielder: Christian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes
Whole Rodrigues held things down at the back, and Chicho Arango stood out up top; it was club veteran Christian Espinoza controlling the midfield with two assists and five chances created, lofting the club to a win in Bruce Arena’s Earthquakes managerial debut.
Midfielder: Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
It was a tough day for Inter Miami CF, but Lionel Messi stood out in MLS play, putting up two assists as the Herons drew New York City FC 2-2, playing over an hour with 10 men after a Tomas Aviles red card.
Messi also made MLS history, becoming the fastest player in league history, with 40 goal contributions and only taking 26 games.
Midfielder: Miguel Almiron - Atlanta United
Returning to Atlanta United, the former Newcastle United standout didn’t miss a beat to start his second spell in MLS. Now an experienced midfielder and not the young starlet that left the Five Stripes in 2019, Almiron posted an assist and put up 0.3 xG in Atlanta’s 3-2 win over CF Montréal.
"I’m always going to be grateful for the fans, and that’s always why I try to repay that affection that they give me on the field,” he said about returning to the Five Stripes. “I try to work twice as hard, and not just me but the effort from all my teammates.”
Midfielder: Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps
Returning to MLS after a stint in Norway and Germany, the Canadian midfielder had a dream debut for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, putting up a goal and three assists. While the Whitecaps benefitted from an early Portland Timbers red card, Nelson made quick work of in attacking midfield as Vancouver downed their Cascadia Rivals 4–1.
Attacker: Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew SC
Columbus Crew SC had a lot of doubt entering the first match of 2025, but Diego Rossi ensured that didn’t matter too much. In the offseason, the Crew lost superstar attackers Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez, leaving Rossi as the lone established attacking talent.
The 26-year-old delivered as such in the Crew’s 4–2 win over Chicago Fire FC, too, cashing in on defensive mistakes for a brace while completing 27 passes and four successful dribbles.
Attacker: Emmanuel Latte Lath - Atlanta United
He cost Atlanta United $22 million plus add-ons, but he was worth every penny on the opening night of their MLS campaign. Recently signed from English Championship side Middlesbrough FC, Latte Lath nodded home his first goal before jumping on a spilled ball for the brace in Atlanta’s win over CF Montréal.
He’s going to score a lot of goals in MLS.
Attacker: Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
Scoring on a debut is one thing, but netting the first two goals in a club’s history is not even within most player’s dreams. For San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer, though, it’s reality, as the Denmark international potted a brace in the expansion club’s 2–0 victory against the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.
While his first goal came from an LA defensive mistake, Dreyer was a consistent threat throughout the night, linking up with fellow winger Chucky Lozano and adding a mic-drop moment in the final minutes to seal San Diego FC’s first win.