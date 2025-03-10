MLS Team of the Week: Defensive Stars Shine on Matchday 3
The third week of the 2025 MLS season is over, and it was pretty different from the first two weeks of the campaign.
While the opening pair of weekends saw struggling miscommunication in defense and large scorelines, teams buckled down defensively on Matchday 3, with some of the league’s best attacking talents held off scoresheets.
With another week of matches in the books, Sports Illustrated selects the Team of the Week from Matchday 3 of the 2025 MLS season.
Sports Illustrated MLS Team of The Week: Matchday 3 (3-5-2)
Goalkeeper: Carlos Coronel - New York Red Bulls
Since joining the New York Red Bulls in 2022, Carlos Coronel has become one of the best MLS keepers. Of all MLS goalies, few can compare to him for big-time saves against top players, and that’s what he did this weekend.
While the Red Bulls couldn’t find a goal, Coronel stood strong to make six saves and earn a 0–0 clean sheet point against Atlanta United, stopping blistering headers from close range from MLS transfer record-setting striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.
Consistency can sometimes be an issue for Coronel, but when he’s good, he’s outstanding.
Defender: Mathias Laborda - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Mathias Laborda came to Whitecaps FC with a history of playing center back but has thrived under Jesper Sørensen in a new right back role. Against CF Montréal, he scored the opening goal off the second phase of a corner kick. He made 14 defensive actions as a critical member of the backline, which kept a clean sheet and maintained possession.
Defender: Michael Boxall - Minnesota United
Michael Boxall is as veteran as they come in MLS, enjoying his 15th season in the league. Yet, the 36-year-old center-back still has his game and has been a critical piece of Minnesota United since they joined MLS in 2017.
This weekend, he stood out as a controlling presence against the threat of San Jose Earthquakes forward Chicho Arango, making 11 defensive actions and providing the game-winning assist to Kelvin Yeboah.
Defender: Chidozie Awaziem - Colorado Rapids
The Colorado Rapids aren’t exactly known for their high-event soccer, but that proved beneficial in a 1–0 away win over Austin FC. Shutting down Austin’s supposed potent attackers of Oscar Ustari, Myrto Uzuni, and Brandon Vazquez and looking strong in partnership with Andreas Maxsø, the 28-year-old had 15 defensive actions and was key in limiting Austin to three shots on target.
Midfielder: Paul Rothrock - Seattle Sounders
Seattle may be the birthplace of grunge, but Paul Rothrock is rolling. Okay, that's a terrible pun, but the Seattle Sounders FC midfielder is enjoying a strong start to the season and had a banner day in the 5–2 win over LAFC. He scored a blistering strike from outside the box while providing a key piece in a midfield setup that lacked significant minutes from Pedro de la Vega, who left the match early.
Midfielder: Albert Rusnak - Seattle Sounders FC
Often not getting the honors of other star midfielders in MLS, Albert Rusnak has been a consistent standout since joining the league with Real Salt Lake in 2017. Yet, he’s elevated his game as an attacking midfielder with Seattle since signing in 2022, and this weekend’s trouncing of LAFC was no exception.
Entering as a substitute in the 32nd minute, he kickstarted the Sounders’ attack, creating three chances, providing two assists and adding insult to injury with a second-half stoppage-time strike to ensure the three-goal winning margin.
Fine form so far this season for the 30-year-old Slovak, now up to four goal contributions in 231 minutes.
Midfielder: Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
Few could have predicted how well Anders Dryer would settle into MLS and how good San Diego FC would be out of the gate in their expansion season. After three weeks, it’s gone pretty well.
While the Danish winger scored a brace in his now famous performance against the LA Galaxy in the club’s inaugural match win, his game against Real Salt Lake this week may have been better.
Despite playing at altitude, he found the eventual winning goal in second-half stoppage time, while creating five chances, the most of any player in the match. It was a complete performance, as he showcased himself in a difficult spot to excel.
Midfielder: Marcel Hartel - St. Louis CITY SC
It took him a few weeks to find his stride, but Marcel Hartel found his late 2024 form on Sunday, scoring while playing a critical midfield role in St. Louis CITY SC's 3–0 win over the LA Galaxy.
Hartel has proven he can be one of the best MLS midfielders when attacking from deep positions. However, he struggled to show those qualities in the first two matches under new head coach Olof Mellberg. He found that form this weekend, creating three chances and taking five shots in addition to his goal.
Defensively, he also made four recoveries to help keep St. Louis’s clean sheet streak, now sitting at three matches.
Midfielder: Wilfried Zaha - Charlotte FC
Finding a spot on a Team of the Week is always an uphill battle in a loss, but Wilfried Zaha was a potent attacking problem for Inter Miami CF, even as his Charlotte FC fell 1–0.
While he couldn’t add to his goal and an assist from his debut, the former English Premier League star drew the red card on Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari while completing six dribbles and winning 16 duels.
Constantly chopped down by defenders, Zaha was a problem for 90 minutes and continued to show how strong a contributor he could be for Charlotte this season.
Forward: Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union
Israel international Tai Baribo is putting his early season goalscoring run among the MLS greats, and he’s doing so by scoring a variety of different goals. Whether poaching goals, clean one against one finished, or slotting home a cross, he’s proving a versatile attacking piece to Bradley Carnell’s Philadelphia Union.
This weekend, he scored his sixth goal in three matches, making the most of a single shot on target.
Forward: Alonso Martinez - New York City FC
Despite losing his attacking provider in Santiago Rodriguez before the season, Alonso Martinez has kept up his threatening offensive edge with New York City FC this season. This week, he made the most of Yankee Stadium’s smaller pitch, drawing in defenders before exploiting the space left behind. His goal though, was just him in the right place at the right time.