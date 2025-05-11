Which MLS Teams Have the Highest Attendance So Far in 2025?
The 2024 MLS season set records for league attendance, and the 2025 season has picked up on a strong note, hitting its one-third mark on Matchday 12.
While MLS crowds tend to grow during the summer months when there are fewer competing professional sports leagues, the start to the 2025 campaign has brought solid numbers across the league, with an average of 22,519 fans per game.
The season started well, with Atlanta United drawing a league-leading 65,520 fans to their 3–2 win over CF Montréal. Since then, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF has lifted crowds across the league.
Inter Miami’s home games may not rank high on the list, but so far, they’ve attracted 62,358 fans in Chicago and 60,614 in Cleveland against Columbus Crew SC.
With the summer months looming and the rush to the MLS Cup Playoffs, the attendance figures will likely grow, and creep up on the average league attendance of 23,342, hit in 2024.
2025 MLS Average Attendance
1. Atlanta United FC - 45,600
2. Charlotte FC - 33,019
3. Seattle Sounders FC - 30,831
4. San Diego FC - 30,080
5. Chicago Fire FC - 27,925
6. Columbus Crew SC - 25,981
7. Nashville SC - 24,898
8. FC Cincinnati - 23,476
10. LAFC - 22,138
11. Toronto FC - 21,915
12. St. Louis CITY SC - 21,358
13. New York City FC - 21,006
14. Austin FC - 20,738
15. Inter Miami CF - 20,630
16. Orlando City SC - 20,538
17. Portland Timbers - 20,118
18. New England Revolution - 19,436
19. Real Salt Lake - 19,389
20. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 19,176
21. Philadelphia Union - 18,533
22. Minnesota United FC - 18,159
23. New York Red Bulls - 17,877
24. Houston Dynamo FC - 17,778
25. CF Montréal -17,011
26. Sporting Kansas City - 16,721
27. D.C. United - 16, 472
28. San Jose Earthquakes - 15, 652
29. Colorado Rapids - 15, 362
30. FC Dallas - 11,004