Mohamed Salah Sends Teasing Transfer Message to Kevin De Bruyne
Mohamed Salah has admitted Liverpool “have space“ for midfielder Kevin De Bruyne when he departs Manchester City this summer.
De Bruyne will begrudgingly head for pasture‘s new this summer after City declined to offer him a new contract, and he has openly admitted that he would not have a problem joining another Premier League side this summer.
Serie A side Napoli have been heavily linked with De Bruyne, while reports in Italy have named Liverpool are serious suitors for the 33-year-old‘s signature.
While the world awaits De Bruyne‘s decision on his next move, Salah took the opportunity to tease a potential move to Anfield for the Belgian playmaker.
“I want to tell him congratulations for your career,” Salah told Sky Sports. “He’s done a phenomenal job at City, and he was great for the league.
“I really wish him the best... and we have a space for him!”
De Bruyne grew up a Liverpool fan and footage of the midfielder at 11 years old saw him admit he would love to represent the Reds in the future, with legendary striker Michael Owen named as his favourite player.
Whether Liverpool will pursue his signature this summer remains to be seen. Midfield is perhaps the strongest area of Arne Slot‘s squad, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch all playing starring roles in the Reds‘ Premier League title triumph, but there have been questions about the depth behind the trio.