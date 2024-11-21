MrBeast Encourages Cristiano Ronaldo to Collaborate With IShowSpeed on YouTube
Cristiano Ronaldo could have some very exciting guests coming to his YouTube channel in the near future, including seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and internet sensation IShowSpeed.
In his downtime from representing Portugal and playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, Ronaldo continues to post on his record-breaking YouTube channel. The soccer legend gained one million subscribers on YouTube within 90 minutes of launching his channel, becoming the fastest channel in history to reach the milestone.
Ronaldo's most recent video featured Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson, the creator with the most subscribers on the platform. The two sat down for a brief conversation, covering everything from Ronaldo's soccer career to his future on YouTube. MrBeast even offered Ronaldo advice on growing his channel, suggesting the ex-Real Madrid man collaborate with other athletes and content creators.
"I think your greatest asset is anyone will film with you, so you could have so many cool collabs," MrBeast said. "You should have Tom Brady pop in for a video, IShowSpeed, all these big names."
Ronaldo nodded and responded, "Good to know."
This is not the first time a collaboration between Ronaldo, Brady and IShowSpeed has been suggested. Brady himself responded to IShowSpeed on Instagram back in August and wrote, "Group chat with Cristiano let's make it happen." In fact, IShowSpeed met Ronaldo the summer prior when Portugal defeated Bosnia at the Estádio da Luz.
It goes without saying that a video featuring two of the greatest athletes of all time would draw huge interest, especially with the added factor of Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed. Time will tell if the collaboration ever happens, but until then, Ronaldo will continue his balancing act of creating content both on and off the pitch.
At age 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still playing for both club and country, and just recently extended his record as the player with the most international goals (135) in history. Ronaldo did so in emphatic fashion, converting from the spot and scoring a bicycle kick against Poland on Nov. 15.
Ronaldo's continued success on the pitch only adds to his growing fanbase. The forward reached one billion followers across social media thanks to his YouTube channel, and future blockbuster collaborations will only add to his following.