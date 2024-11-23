New York Red Bulls' Julian Hall: 'We're the only team who can play 90 minutes and give you hell the whole time'
The New York Red Bulls take on New York City FC in the first Hudson River Derby at the MLS Cup playoffs. Julian Hall is ready to play his part when called upon after becoming the second-youngest goalscorer in league history this year.
The last time the Red Bulls were in an MLS Cup final, Hall was just born. Sixteen years later, he has the chance to bring an MLS Cup to the red side of New York. And he's not shying away from the opportunity or the moment ahead of a must-see semifinal.
Hall on New York's Confidence in the MLS Cup Playoffs
"Ever since the season began, we felt like we could take on any team in the league. Beating Columbus, a team that won the MLS Cup last year, gives us confidence. If we can beat them, we can beat anyone," Hall told Sports Illustrated.
"It gives us that extra boost, that extra bit of quality to take that last step during the playoffs."
Hall on Emil Forsberg's Influence on Him and the Team
Emil Forsberg, the Red Bulls' main creator and star player, looks to be the difference maker on the pitch against the blue side of the state. The Swedish midfielder is an influence to Hall as the Manhattan-born forward continues to grow as a player and professional.
"I think every single day you learn something new from someone like him. He brings that extra quality to the team. He's the main guy now. He's an amazing player and it's amazing to have him as a teammate. He's known for his dribbling and his passing. He's the main guy now and I'm happy to have him around and see him train every day," Hall says.
"We're the only team who can play 90 minutes and give you hell the whole time. I'm expecting a great atmosphere, we've never had a game like this in the playoffs. Hopefully, we bring the best atmosphere around."
The Red Bulls dominated the Hudson River Derby in the early years, though NYCFC has won four of the last seven, including one draw. The red side holds a slight advantage in MLS with 11 wins to 10. A win in the playoffs would not only bring bragging rights, but also move whichever side of New York one step closer to lifting the MLS Cup.
Both sides come in prepared to end 2024 on a high note for a state that saw the Mets, Yankees, Liberty, Knicks and Rangers all make deep runs in their respective playoffs.
After Saturday, the red or the blue side will be the only New York MLS team left standing.