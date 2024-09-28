New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC: MLS Preview, Predictions, Team News
One of the best rivalries in Major League Soccer is slated for this weekend in New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC at Red Bull Arena.
Red Bulls heads into the match fresh off a 2–2 draw against Atlanta United in the previous weekend. Sandro Schwarz's team found itself behind 2–1 late on before Elias Manoel secured a late point to keep his side inside the top four of the Eastern Conference.
NYCFC also dug deep late on to snatch a point against Inter Miami last weekend. Yankee Stadium erupted when James Sands scored his first-ever goal for the club to cancel out Leo Campana's goal earlier in the second half.
Both sides are in dire need of three points. Red Bulls' last league win came on July 20 vs. FC Cincinnati, a 3–1 home triumph. Since then, Red Bulls has endured a winless run of five matches with three draws and two defeats.
NYCFC last won in MLS action back on July 3 at home vs. CF Montreal. The Blues are on a nine-match winless streak that includes six draws and three defeats.
What Time Does New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC United Kick Off?
- Location: Harrison, New Jersey, United States
- Stadium: Red Bull Arena
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- New York Red Bulls: 2 wins
- NYCFC: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
New York Red Bulls
NYCFC
New York Red Bulls 2–2 Atlanta United: 09/21/2024
NYCFC 1–1 Inter Miami: 09/21/2024
Chicago Fire 2–1 New York Red Bulls: 09/14/2024
NCYFC 1–5 Philadelphia Union: 09/18/2024
New York Red Bulls 1–1 Sporting Kansas City: 09/07/2024
DC United 1–1 NYCFC: 09/14/2024
New York Red Bulls 0–2 Philadelphia Union: 08/31/2024
Columbus Crew 4–2 NYCFC: 08/31/2024
Charlotte FC 1–1 New York Red Bulls: 08/24/2024
NYCFC 2–2 Chicago Fire: 08/24/2024
How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Apple TV – MLS Season Pass
Canada
TSN, Apple TV +
New York Red Bulls Team News
Schwarz confirmed that Designated Player Emil Forsberg will get his first piece of action this weekend since late June. The 32-year-old attacker has been dealing with a leg injury but is set to be included in the Red Bulls' squad this weekend.
Defenders Kyle Duncan and Sean Nealis are still a bit off from returning to action from their respective knee and thigh injuries. Winger Wikelman Carmona is still recovering from a thigh problem.
New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC
New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineup vs. NYCFC (4–4–2): Coronel; Dylan Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Tolkin; Gjengaar, Carballo, Edelman, Harper; Manoel, Morgan.
NYCFC Team News
NYCFC boss Nick Cushing will have to make without defender Strahinja Tanasijević after he was shown his fifth yellow card of the season against Miami. Attacking midfielder Santiago Rodríguez will also miss the clash due to yellow card accumulation.
Malachi Jones's leg injury has him sidelined for the match, but Birk Risa could return after resuming training this week. "The only player that we have out injured is Malachi Jones. Obviously we have the two guys that are suspended, but injury-wise, everybody is fit. Birk Risa has trained all week, so that's really positive," Cushing said on Thursday.
NYCFC Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls
NYCFC Predicted Lineup vs. New York Red Bulls (4–2–3–1): Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Moralez, Fernández; Martínez.
New York Red Bulls vs. NYCFC Score Prediction
The latest edition of the Hudson River Derby is shaping up to be an evenly-matched contest with both teams missing players due to injuries and suspensions. Playing at home, Red Bulls will look to play on the front foot from the first minute to avenge its 2–1 defeat to NYCFC back in May.
Red Bulls have one of the best strike partnerships in Lewis Morgan and Elias Manoel, so it should have no problems finding goals in the first half against an average NYCFC defense. The Blues do have enough quality in their squad to pull one back in the second half, but Red Bulls will hold on for all three points with their supporters giving them a boost late on.
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2–1 NYCFC