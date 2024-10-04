Nico Williams EA FC 25: How to Complete the RTTK SBC
Nico Williams EA FC 25 Road to the Knockouts SBC went live Oct. 4 as part of the RTTK Team 2 release.
Road to the Knockouts is an annual EA Sports FC Ultimate Team promotion celebrating the players and clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Player items are eligible for upgrades if the player and club achieves certain requirements set out.
Williams carries a heavy price tag given his real life popularity, his status as a high-end meta player early on, and the potential upgrades.
Here's how to complete the EA FC 25 RTTK Nico Williams SBC:
Segment 1
- Spain Players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: 86
- No Chemistry Requirement
- Players in the Squad: 11
- REWARD: Jumbo Gold Pack
Segment 2
- La Liga Players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: 86
- No Chemistry Requirement
- Players in the Squad: 11
- REWARD: Jumbo Gold Pack
Segment 3
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1
- Squad Rating: 86
- No Chemistry Requirement
- Players in the Squad: 11
- REWARD: Premium Mixed Players Pack
Segment 4
- Squad Rating: 87
- No Chemistry Requirement
- Players in the Squad: 11
- REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Segment 5
- Squad Rating: 87
- No Chemistry Requirement
- Players in the Squad: 11
- REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Segment 6
- Squad Rating: 88
- No Chemistry Requirement
- Players in the Squad: 11
- REWARD: Mega Pack
EA FC 25 Road to the Knockouts Upgrade Path
- Win three matches: +1 OVR
- Score a goal in four different league matches: +1 OVR and Role++
- Finish top two in the league phase: 1 PlayStyle+ and Role++
EA FC 25 RTTK Williams Roles
Williams has Inside Forward+ as a RM. He also has Winger+ and Inside Forward++ as a LM.
Williams has Rapid+ meaning he'll be overpowered on the wings with the speed boost exploit. This is one of the best cards released so far, but it's also an expensive price to pay. If Athletic Club advance to the Knockouts and fulfill all requirements for upgrades, this card will be top tier for quite some time.