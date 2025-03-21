NWSL Week 2 Score Predictions
The second week of the NWSL regular season is here. With just three teams logging wins on Matchday 1, there are still 11 clubs searching for their first victory of the season.
Here are Sports Illustrated's score predictions for NWSL Week 2:
Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC
Prediction: Portland Thorns 1–2 Angel City FC
As Emma Baccellieri wrote this week, there is a youth movement across the NWSL, especially in Los Angeles. On opening weekend, Angel City named the fourth-youngest starting XI in league history.
While it might be a tall task for this developmental ACFC side to go to Portland and get all three points, the Thorns are low on confidence and squad depth. It will be interesting to see if the Thorns' legendary fans can stir a big performance from the home team or whether there could be some nerves in the Rose City home opener.
North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign
Prediction: North Carolina Courage 1–0 Seattle Reign
In 2024, North Carolina had the joint third-best home record in the NWSL (30 points). Sean Nahas's team has proven to be quite Jekyll and Hyde with its contrasting home and away displays.
So, with the Courage back at home for the first time in 2025, this feels like a somewhat predictable three points. To be fair, Seattle looked solid defensively in its 1–1 draw with Gotham last weekend. This one feels low-scoring.
Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current
Prediction: Washington Spirit 2–2 Kansas City Current
On the opposite end of the scoring spectrum, there's arguably no better match this weekend than the one in the U.S. capital on Saturday. Simply a must-watch between two of the NWSL's most electric attacks.
Fitness questions linger over Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune, both of whom started on the bench last week in Houston. That could give an edge to the Current, but the Spirit has a habit of finding a way to get something out of games.
Bay FC vs. Racing Louisville
Prediction: Bay FC 1–1 Racing Louisville
Racing proved to be a very physical and organized threat last week. Big chance creation from set pieces combined with the running of Emma Sears and the industry of Taylor Flint has Louisville looking tougher than some preseason expectations presumed.
Bay FC does have more individual quality. Racheal Kundananji will be the most talented player on the pitch and is capable of providing a magical moment in San Jose. It will be intriguing to see if Louisville tries to absorb what Bay throws at them or plays more on the front foot.
San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals FC
Prediction: San Diego Wave FC 1–1 Utah Royals
It's hard to know what to expect from San Diego just yet under new head coach Jonas Eidevall. There were some surprises in the opening weekend that caught ACFC off guard early.
During the week, Utah head coach Jimmy Coenraets praised San Diego and said his team would be "making sure we can get through the first 30 minutes of intensity, and then counter that" on the weekend. There are concerns about whether the Royals have enough goals in their attack, but this is another really even contest.
Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash
Prediction: Chicago Stars 0–2 Houston Dash
What a difference an offseason makes. Last season, Chicago snuck into the playoffs, and now it will feel like the underdog coming into an early season matchup against the last-placed team in 2024, Houston.
The Stars' opening night 6–0 demolition at the hands of the Orlando Pride was serious cause for concern. Chicago head coach Lorne Donaldson will hope that Sam Staab can start after midfielder Bea Franklin struggled as a makeshift center back. Mal Swanson is still absent, too.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride
Prediction: NJ/NY Gotham FC 1–2 Orlando Pride
Orlando looks like the most cohesive team in the NWSL, with an incredible mix of talent and depth. Gotham FC will provide a challenge, especially defensively. Juan Carlos Amoros's team will press high. Last season, Pride's star forward, Barbra Banda, failed to score or assist against Gotham FC in two matches.
There's also a revenge narrative to this meeting. In September 2024, Gotham handed the Pride one of just two defeats they suffered last season. Orlando will head up the Atlantic coast with an extra point to prove.