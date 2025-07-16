Ranking 2025 Adidas x MLS Archive Collection Jerseys From Worst to Best
The adidas x MLS Archive Collection is back, featuring 10 new Major League Soccer clubs.
Last year, adidas partnered with MLS to release retro third kits for Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City. The success of the launch led to an expanded collection in 2025 that honors some of the most iconic clubs, logos and designs in league history.
The newly released collection includes Charlotte FC, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s rankings of the new collection from worst to best.
10. Charlotte FC
Let’s start off with the worst kit of the collection: Charlotte FC. The color alone is enough to rank it at number 10. Mixing what appears to be lime green and a lemon yellow produced an questionable result that is impossible to overlook.
Perhaps if there was an interesting design to distract from the color the kit would be nicer, but instead, there is simply the club name in a retro font. The crown is a redeemable aspect of the shirt, a nice tribute to the Queen City.
9. Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders’ third kit is disappointing. The bold colors clash, the shirt is rather plain and the overall design is just not memorable.
The Orca badge is a nice way to connect the jersey to the modern day, but without any other correlating features, it looks like it was just thrown onto the shirt. For a club with such a rich history and iconic jerseys, this retro look missed the mark.
8. FC Dallas
It goes without saying that FC Dallas’ jersey honors the club’s legacy. The original black stallion crest combined with the team’s original name—Dallas Burn—are classy, creative features that make the shirt stand out.
Except the rest of the shirt is rather lackluster. There really is not even much to comment on beyond the lines across the front, which just do nothing for the jersey. In fact, they essentially squish the team name, making it hard to read.
7. Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids’ third kit lacks excitement. The jersey does well to incorporate the club’s original colors of green and gold, but you can hardly see the “Colorado” logo, which all-but blends in with the shirt.
The mountain imagery is a nice homage to the state, but the water probably would have been better off inside the “Rapids” like it was in the past. Overall, the design is rather elementary.
6. Minnesota United
There’s a lot to like about Minnesota United’s third kit. The blend of blues gives the jersey depth and warmth, and the “Loons” script is a great nod to the past.
The orange, though, feels out of place. What should just be a controlled collision of blue and white becomes unnecessarily busy with the orange accents, especially on top of the collar.
5. San Jose Earthquakes
Don’t let the lime green background distort your view of San Jose Earthquakes’ third kit. The design, featuring red, green, blue and black accents, is a bold celebration of one of the founding members of MLS.
Sure, the shirt walks a fine line between an eccentric design and a chaotic mess, but it delivers a ’90s vibe that is perfect for the Archive Collection. Plus, the return of the scorpion is just too good to ignore.
4. New England Revolution
New England Revolution’s third kit looks straight out of a time machine. From the club's original wordmark to the huge ’96 on the front of the shirt, the jersey is a fun yet stylish addition to the Archive Collection.
The red, white and blue accents also pay homage to the great history of the New England area. In some ways, it is almost the perfect shirt for the Fourth of July.
3. D.C. United
D.C. United's jersey screams excellence. For long-time fans, the shirt is a great reminder of the team’s glory days when they hoisted the MLS Cup in 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004.
The club’s iconic black stripes are bold against an otherwise all-white shirt, and the gold trim adds a simplistic flare the home kit is missing. The red logos almost seem out of place among the other regal design choices, but they are part of D.C. United’s identity.
2. Nashville FC
Unlike the other options, Nashville FC’s jersey combines both a retro feel and a clean design to give fans a kit they can wear any day of the week, not just on game days. The predominantly white shirt is a great departure from the bold yellow of Nashville’s home kit, allowing the blue accents to really pop.
The lettering, though, is where the jersey stands out. The font pays homage to the team’s Honky Tonk roots and is just big enough to make a statement without taking up the entire front of the shirt.
1. Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew earns the top spot in our rankings. The design is everything you could want in a retro jersey, from the club’s original crest to the throwback lettering across the front.
The kit also contains new, one-of-a-kind details, including a ’96
jocktag on the bottom right of the jersey. The unique feature celebrates the club’s 30th anniversary, as well as its 30th consecutive season in MLS.