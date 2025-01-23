Ranking the 15 Best MLS Players: Goals, Assists and FC25 Ratings
Since Major League Soccer's inception in 1996, the league has been graced by some truly great players like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Carlos Vela, and Landon Donovan.
However, America's top soccer league has never been as packed with talent as it is right now.
From former European stars to emerging North American prodigies, MLS is currently brimming with top-tier talent.
Here, we've ranked the 15 best players in the league right now.
15. Aleksey Miranchuk (Atlanta United)
Position: Midfielder
Age: 29
FC 25 Rating: 80
Aleksey Miranchuk has only been in MLS for half a season, but that's all he's needed to prove his quality in the final third.
The Russian attacking midfielder scored three goals in nine games for Atlanta United following his switch from Serie A side Atalanta, the first of which was a superb curling effort to rescue the Five Stripes a draw against Inter Miami.
14. Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati)
Position: Forward
Age: 29
FC 25 Rating: 76
The first of two new MLS signings on this list, it remains to be seen how FC Cincinnati's new boy and MLS record signing, Kévin Denkey, will fare on American soil.
His track record, however, suggests he’s poised for success.
The 24-year-old Togolese striker scored 56 goals over the last two-and-a-half seasons for Cercle Brugge, finishing as the Pro League's top scorer in 2023/24 with 27. He's also hit nine goals in 38 games for his country.
Having previously caught the eye of big European clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon, you may ask: 'Why Cincinnati?' Denkey himself says: "To do something special."
Watch this space.
13. Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
Position: Forward
Age: 29
FC 25 Rating: 68
Diego Luna enjoyed a breakout season for Real Salt Lake last year, contributing significantly to its record-breaking 59-point season with an impressive 20 goal contributions––eight goals and 12 assists.
The 21-year-old was not only awarded the MLS Young Player of the Year for his exploits, but also earned his first three caps for the USMNT.
12. Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC)
Position: Winger
Age: 29
FC 25 Rating: 78
Another MLS newcomer, Hirving Lozano is San Diego's first-ever Designated Player for the team’s inaugural MLS season.
One of Mexico’s most successful exports, "Chucky" won three league titles during his time in Europe with PSV Eindhoven and Napoli, scoring a combined 81 goals and providing 45 assists for the two clubs over just seven seasons.
Quick, skillful with both feet, and, in the words of his former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, "unpredictable," San Diego has really hit the jackpot in landing Lozano.
11. Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders)
Position: Defender
Age: 32
FC 25 Rating: 74
The Seattle Sounders had the best defensive record in MLS last year, conceding just 35 goals in 35 regular season and keeping 13 clean sheets.
Yeimar Gómez was very much at the heart of those achievements.
The towering Colombian center back made more interceptions than any other player in the league with 57, and also made 141 clearances and 37 blocks. He was named in the MLS Best XI for 2024, and was voted the Sounders' Defender of the Year by his teammates for the fifth consecutive season.
10. Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
Position: Midfielder
Age: 32
FC 25 Rating: 79
In the words of MLS legend Bradley Wright-Phillips, "Carles Gil is a baller."
Combining technical prowess, superb vision, and a wand-like left foot, Gil can change any game in one moment with a neat turn, a defense-splitting pass, or a wicked free-kick.
When fit, there is arguably no better midfielder in MLS than the Spaniard, who exhumes class in the middle of the park.
9. Jordi Alba (Inter Miami)
Position: Defender
Age: 35
FC 25 Rating: 80
During his time in Spain with Valencia and, most notably, FC Barcelona, Jordi Alba was renowned for his marauding runs from left-back, pinpoint crossing, and seamless link-up play with teammates in attacking moves.
The Spanish veteran has carried that trademark energy and attacking flair into MLS, scoring five goals and providing 15 assists for Inter Miami last season.
While his contributions may often be overshadowed by his Miami and former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, they are no less vital to the team’s success.
8. Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC)
Position: Forward
Age: 30
FC 25 Rating: 74
Only Christian Benteke scored more MLS goals than Denis Bouanga last season. Since joining Los Angeles FC from French side St. Etienne in 2022, Bouanga has been nothing short of a revelation.
In 106 appearances for the Black and Gold, the versatile forward—capable of playing both through the middle and on the left wing—has delivered an astounding 69 goals and 31 assists.
"He’s just a next-level sort of talent where he can take games over," Bouanga's LAFC teammate Ryan Hollingshead said of him last year, while Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin described the Gabon international as "as good as any player I've seen in our league."
7. Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)
Position: Midfielder
Age: 30
FC 25 Rating: 81
The MLS MVP for the 2023 season, Luciano Acosta was again one of the league's standout players last year, registering 19 assists and playing 108 key passes––both of which were division highs. He also scored 15 goals.
A finisher, creator, passer and dribbler, the Argentine is a one-man difference-maker for FC Cincinnati, always coming in clutch just when the Garys need him.
This year, the combination of him and Kévin Denkey could be a sight to behold.
6. Evander (Portland Timbers)
Position: Midfielder
Age: 26
FC 25 Rating: 77
Evander isn't your typical Brazilian playmaker. While he does possess the technical ability and flair often associated with players from his country, he also boasts exceptional strength, powerful ball-carrying abilities, and a tireless work ethic that enables him to cover significant ground across the pitch.
This unique combination, coupled with his knack for both scoring and creating goals (he tallied an impressive 15 goals and 18 assists in 32 appearances last season), makes him an invaluable asset for the Portland Timbers.
How long the team will be able to keep him, however, remains uncertain. The 26-year-old has been open about his ambition to play for the Brazil national team—an aspiration that could prove challenging if he continues his career in MLS.
5. Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
Position: Forward
Age: 25
FC 25 Rating: 78
The standout attacker in the best attacking line in MLS over the past two seasons, Cucho Hernández is both a prolific goalscorer and a relentless creator.
Last year, the diminutive Colombian directly contributed to nearly half of the Crew's 72 goals, tallying 33 goal involvements with 19 goals and 14 assists as the team lifted the Leagues Cup.
The year before, he scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists, again playing a pivotal role in Wilfried Nancy's side winning the MLS Cup.
4. Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
Position: Forward
Age: 34
FC 25 Rating: 74
Christian Benteke finished as the top scorer in MLS last season, netting 23 goals in 30 games for D.C. United. He also set the club's record for most goals in a single season across all competitions, with 25.
The big Belgian’s physicality and aerial ability were simply too much for defenders, who week after week found themselves being towered over by him in the penalty box.
3. Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
Position: Midfielder
Age: 25
FC 25 Rating: 78
Though already a potent attacking threat capable of transitioning the ball at speed, Riqui Puig took his game to the next level for LA Galaxy last season.
His 17 goals and 14 assists not only earned him a spot in the division's Best XI, but also helped the Galaxy lift the MLS Cup for the first time in a decade.
Tragically, the former FC Barcelona wonderkid was forced to miss the final due to a horrific injury, which will also sideline him for much of the 2025 campaign. However, there’s no doubt that when he returns, he’ll be hungry for a second chance.
2. Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)
Position: Forward
Age: 37
FC 25 Rating: 82
While he may have lost his pace and struggles with chronic knee pain that requires regular injections and causes him to walk with a noticeable limp, Luis Suárez has still got it.
Not only does he remain ruthlessly clinical in front of goal (25 goals in 37 games last season speaks for itself), but his technical expertise remains sharp as ever, with his ability to intricately link up with teammates and create opportunities in tight spaces continuing to make him a nightmare for defenders.
1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Position: Forward
Age: 37
FC 25 Rating: 88
You’d probably have guessed that Lionel Messi was going to be top of this list.
World soccer’s greatest-ever player has been a cut above the rest of MLS since joining Inter Miami in 2023, mesmerizing opponents with his dazzling feet, splitting defenses with his precision passing, and curling in goals for fun––just the way he did at FC Barcelona.
A joy to behold, still, and always.