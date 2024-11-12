Ranking the Best Players Left in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
The 2024 Major League Soccer Playoffs are well underway with a few head-turning results shocking the world in Round One.
The likes of FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami were all upset in the opening stage of the postseason and were sent home early. Lionel Messi was without a doubt the best player in the playoffs up until Miami's early exit at the hands of Atlanta United.
El Tráfico rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy are both blessed with loads of talent in the final third as both teams are now the favorites meet in the Western Conference final. In the East, Orlando City and New York Red Bulls have their own star forwards to lead them into the battle in the conference semifinals.
Here are the top 10 remaining players in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.
10. Alexey Miranchuk - Atlanta United
Atlanta's summer signing Alexey Miranchuk looks to have finally settled in with his fellow Five Stripes under interim head coach Rob Valentino.
The ex-Atalanta player has logged three assists in the postseason thus far, having an undeniable impact regardless of whether he's playing out wide or up top.
9. Stefan Frei - Seattle Sounders
Stefan Frei's legendary status at Seattle Sounders continue to grow after his excellent Game 3 performance vs. Houston Dynamo in round of postseason action.
If the Sounders are to continue their run, you can expect Frei to play a huge part in the team's success.
8. Pedro Gallese - Orlando City
Sticking with the theme of veteran goalkeepers, Pedro Gallese put Orlando City on his back in the Eastern Conference Game 1 matchup vs. Charlotte FC.
In the win-or-go-home scenario, Gallese came up clutch with two saves during the penalty shootout white also keeping two clean sheets in Games 1 and 2.
7. Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls
Lewis Morgan has yet to really make an impact in the postseason but he's capable of winning a game single-handedly for Red Bulls when he's on form.
The 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year hopes to lift New York to victory in its Eastern Conference semifinal bout vs. NYCFC.
6. Mateusz Bogusz - LAFC
LAFC is full of star players like Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris, but don't forget about the versatile Mateusz Bogusz.
The 23-year-old is capable of playing anywhere along the frontline and has already chipped in with two goal involvements in the postseason. Don't be surprised to see him be the difference maker should LAFC reach its third consecutive MLS Cup.
5. Facundo Torres - Orlando City
Facundo Torres has stepped up alongside goalkeeper Gallese to inspire the Lions to the Eastern Conference semifinals with two goals against Charlotte FC.
The 24-year-old now looks to dash Atlanta's Cinderella story to propel his team to the Eastern Conference final.
4. Gabriel Pec - LA Galaxy
Gabriel Pec hit the ground running when he joined the Galaxy ahead of the 2024 MLS season and he hasn't slowed down in the postseason.
The 23-year-old recorded an impressive three assists in Round One vs. Colorado and could be in store for more goal contributions against Minnesota United.
3. Joseph Paintsil - LA Galaxy
Joseph Paintsil might not have the eye-popping stats thus far in the postseason with just one goal, but he's more than capable of giving defenders nightmares with his ability to dribble past just about any player.
The Ghana international looks to link up Puig, Pec and Marco Reus to inspire LA to a deep run in the playoffs.
2. Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
It's difficult to mention the Galaxy without also mention star midfielder Riqui Puig.
The former Barcelona player already has four goals and one assist after LA throttled Colorado Rapids in the opening stage. Puig and Co. are hopeful of going all the way in 2024 as they boast one of the best frontlines remaining in the postseason.
1. Denis Bouanga - LAFC
Denis Bouanga lifted MLS Cup in 2022 and came so close to repeating last season, and he'll be more determined than ever to return to the Final to help LAFC lift the coveted title.
Bouanga looks to build on his one goal in Round One action in a bid to propel LAFC past the Sounders.