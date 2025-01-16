Real Madrid 5–2 Celta Vigo: Player Ratings as Endrick Rescues Los Blancos in Copa del Rey Thriller
A brilliant brace from 18-year-old Endrick saved Real Madrid from a shocking collapse and sent Los Blancos through to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
Real Madrid got off to slow start against Celta Vigo and received plenty of whistles from the crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu until Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net in the 37th minute. The Frenchman took it himself from his own half down the left side of the pitch, beat Javi Rodríguez with a stepover and then slotted home a left-footed finish from a tight angle.
Vinícius Júnior doubled Los Blancos' lead just three minutes into the second half. Mbappé dropped into the midfield to receive the ball and then sent a pinpoint pass forward to Brahim Díaz, who played the Brazilian through on goal.
An awful giveaway from Eduardo Camavinga gifted Jonathan Bamba a goal in the 83rd minute. Then, Raúl Asencio committed a clumsy challenge on Bamba that was immediately whistled for a penalty. Marcos Alonso stepped up to the spot and secured extra time for Celta Vigo.
An unlikely hero in Endrick bagged the winner for Los Blancos in the 108th minute. The Brazilian received the ball from Arda Güler at the edge of the box, turned and fired a powerful shot into the back of the net. Fede Valverde then all-but secured Real Madrid's spot in the quarterfinals with another outrageous goal from distance.
Endrick ended the night with an exclamation point when he scored a backheel goal to give Real Madrid the 5–2 victory.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Celta Vigo (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
6.9/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.6/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.7/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.3/10
LB: Fran García
7.5/10
CM: Luka Modrić
8.2/10
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
8.8/10
CM: Dani Ceballos
8/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
8.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.3/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
8/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (70' for Ceballos)
5.8/10
SUB: Arda Güler (70' for Díaz)
8.2/10
SUB: Fede Valverde (79' for Modrić)
8/10
SUB: Endrick (79' for Mbappé)
8.7/10
SUB: Bellingham (92' for García)
6.3/10
SUB: Rodrygo (106' for Vinícius Júnior)
6/10
Celta Vigo Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (3-4-2-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Iván Villar
3.9/10
CB: Javi Rodríguez
5.9/10
CB: Carl Starfelt
7.1/10
CB: Marcos Alonso
6.6/10
RWB: Sergio Carreira
6.5/10
CM: Fran Beltrán
7/10
CM: Javi Guerra
8.2/10
LWB: Óscar Mingueza
6.2/10
AM: Hugo Álvarez
6.5/10
AM: Williot Swedberg
6.3/10
ST: Borja Iglesias
6.1/10
SUB: Pablo Durán (56' for Swedberg)
6.8/10
SUB: Hugo Sotelo (56' for Beltrán)
6.8/10
SUB: Jonathan Bamba (67' for Álvarez)
7.8/10
SUB: Franco Cervi (75' for Carreira)
6.1/10
SUB: Fer López (75' for Iglesias)
5.9/10
SUB: Javier Manquillo (95' for Rodríguez)
6.3/10