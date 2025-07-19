Real Madrid Break Contract Policy After ‘Agreeing Extension’ With Key Starter
Real Madrid are reported to have agreed a new contract with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to tie him to the club until 2027.
Courtois has entered the final 12 months of his current deal and there was speculation earlier this summer that Los Blancos could start planning for the future with a move for Joan García, who ultimately swapped Espanyol for Barcelona.
Despite the rumors, Madrid have proven their commitment to Courtois by agreeing a new contract with the Belgian which, according to MARCA, will run for two more seasons.
Madrid operate with a rule that players over 32 years old will be offered nothing more than a one-year extension which is usually decided late into their final seasons, as was the case with Luka Modrić in recent years.
However, while Courtois’s contract will only be extended by another year, the decision to reach an agreement at such an early stage in the campaign is highly unusual for Madrid and is seen as a key display of commitment to the Belgian.
Courtois, who turned 33 in May, remains one of the world’s leading goalkeepers and retains the faith of Madrid officials, while new manager Xabi Alonso is also believed to be happy to continue working with the towering stopper.
With this deal wrapped up early, Madrid will be able to switch their focus to the numerous other contracts due to expire at the end of the coming season.
David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Dani Carvajal are all in the final 12 months of their respective deals. The trio are all above 32, meaning negotiations could be allowed to drag on until late in the 2025–26 campaign.
22-year-old center back Raúl Asencio is reported to have already agreed a new five-year contract, although this has not yet been confirmed by the club.