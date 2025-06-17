Real Madrid Star ‘Very Close’ to Extending Contract
An agreement between Real Madrid and Brahim Díaz over an extension to his contract “will soon be official”, according to the current reporting in Spain.
Since spending three years on loan with AC Milan, Brahim has returned to Madrid and become an important player—even without being a regular starter.
The Morocco international has made 52 appearances prior to the FIFA Club World Cup, and only Kylian Mbappé (56), Luka Modrić (57) and Federico Valverde (59) have featured more often.
When Brahim returned from Milan in 2023, he signed a new four-year contract to 2027. That deal has another two years left, but MARCA reports that an agreement to renew for “several more years” is in place with Los Blancos. Assuming there are no unforeseen issues, that will be signed soon.
Xabi Alonso is specifically reported to have a “fondness” for Brahim. In the eyes of the new coach, he fits a profile that isn’t seen anywhere else on the Madrid roster.
Across 2024-25, Brahim has most often been used on the right flank as cover for Rodrygo. But he has the versatility to also play off the left, as well as centrally as a No.10. He even started December’s 3–3 La Liga draw with Rayo Vallecano as a makeshift No.9.
Alonso is reported to be keen on a pressing style that will favor the likes of Jude Bellingham and Valverde, but ‘threaten’ Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, who put less focus on working out of possession.
Under Alonso, Real Madrid are no longer going to drop deep without the ball, instead playing with more intensity. Madrid have tended to run less far less than opponents, collectively covering only 101.2 kilometers (62.8 miles), compared to 113.9 kilometers (70.8 miles) when the clubs met in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in March.