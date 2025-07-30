Report: Man City Make Swift Transfer Decision After Record James Trafford Deal
Manchester City have reportedly told Stefan Ortega to find a new club after bringing in James Trafford.
Pep Guardiola’s side confirmed the return of their former academy graduate on Tuesday. The ex-Burnley goalkeeper was swiftly handed the No. 1 jersey, immediately signally a shift in hierarchy when it comes to the custodian department at the Etihad Stadium.
It remains to be seen whether Ederson will continue to start with Trafford back on the books, but Ortega’s future firmly appears to lie outside of east Manchester.
The German shot-stopper was informed that he would be surplus to requirements at City in the immediate aftermath of Trafford’s arrival, according to Fabrizio Romano. Ortega has served as a very able deputy to Ederson over the past three seasons, racking up a substantial 56 first team appearances during the Brazilian’s various absences.
Yet, it appears as though the 32-year-old will have to find a new home this summer. Outgoings are now a priority for City. They likely won’t be able to extract a large fee for a player with only one year remaining on his contract, but no sum can be overlooked at this point.
City have splashed around £153 million ($204.4 million) this summer after a winter window which cost the dethroned champions roughtly £188.7 million ($250.9 million).
Those figures could yet still be inflated. Trafford’s arrival was initially reported to be £27 million ($36.5 million) although BBC Sport claim that the fee is actually £31 million ($41.4 million) which would make him the most expensive British goalkeeper in football history, surpassing Jordan Pickford’s previous record of £30 million ($40.1 million) when he joined Everton from Sunderland eight years ago.
Guardiola’s side did reportedly turn down the chance to bank another £25 million ($33.4 million) in recent days on another former academy graduate. That was the sum Nottingham Forest offered for James McAtee, according to Sky Sports.