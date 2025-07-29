Rio Ferdinand Urges Man Utd to Create ‘Stability’ Around ‘Fantastic Talent’
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has the backing of club legend Rio Ferdinand as the French defender prepares for his second campaign at Old Trafford.
Yoro, 19-years-old, signed last summer for Manchester Utd and then-manager Erik ten Hag after rising through the ranks at Lille. He signed a five-year contract to 2029, becoming him the most expensive player 18 or younger and one of the most expensive centre backs in the history. He was the subject of interest by other major clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
One of the club’s all-time greats is backing Yoro this summer to take the next step.
“I think he’ll grow. Leny Yoro, I think, is a fantastic talent. The prospects, the talent, isn’t a question. It’s about fulfilling that talent, that potential, and I think he’s a serious person, works hard,” Ferdinand said in a club interview at MetLife Stadium prior to the Premier League Summer Series match against West Ham United.
Ferdinand also highlighted a key factor given the player’s age: “I still think you need the stability around him to help him as a young player.”
Yoro looks to be in a more stable situation heading into 2025–26 given the return of Lisandro Martínez and a full summer of work under Amorim. Yoro made 21 league appearances for a United side that finished 15th last season in what was one of the worst campaigns in club history.
Alongside Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt, there are senior central defenders who can help Yoro along in what is going to be a pivotal season.
Yoro suffered a serious foot injury in pre-season against Arsenal derailing his debut campaign. He went on to make his Premier League bow against the same side in December under Amorim. With a full summer of work under the boss and a lighter schedule given no European football, Yoro looks nailed-on to play a major role in the Portuguese’s defence this season.