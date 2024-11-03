Rock Bottom Houston Dash's Season of 'Pure Resilience' Comes to End
Back in March, 26 matches ago, the Houston Dash ended the first matchweek of the National Women's Soccer League season in last place after a 5-1 defeat to the North Carolina Courage.
After many downs and some ups, on Saturday night, the Dash closed out their 2024 in the very same position: Rooted to the foot of the standings. This is also the first time Houston has finished last since its inaugural season in 2014.
Despite a thoroughly disappointing year, there was plenty of pride on show as the curtain came down in Texas. Houston closed out the year battling hard to a 3-2 defeat against the playoff-bound Bay FC.
"One of the things we asked tonight for the players was to play for the fans. And I think for 90 minutes you saw a team that worked incredibly hard to put everything out on the field," interim head coach Ricky Clarke told the media after the match.
A tightly contested affair was settled by an extraordinary performance from Bay forward Rachael Kudananji. In front of their largest home crowd of the season, 8,176 fans, Houston pushed the higher-ranked team until the final moments.
Houston fan-favorite Barbara Olivieri, who was born and raised in the nearby suburb of Katy, scored her fourth goal of the season, capping off a career-best year for the 22-year-old. It was also a memorable night for rookie Avery Patterson, who scored her first-ever NWSL goal.
Olivieri, who grew up going to Dash matches as a young girl, empathized with the home support, who have continued to show up despite just two wins in 13 matches at home in the league all season.
"We know how difficult it is to support a team that is at the bottom of the league. They
have gone through so much, but they've been there through it all and especially tonight," she said.
After the final whistle, club captain Jane Campbell grabbed the stadium announcer's microphone and addressed the fans to personally thank them and defiantly promise a brighter future in 2025.
"Pure Resilience'"
The Dash began the season with Fran Alonso as head coach and Alex Singer as general manager. Both were removed from their positions midseason with the club struggling to keep up in the NWSL.
First arriving in August 2022, Singer was fired in July 2024, with Houston president Jess O'Neill stating that the team was simply "not where we want to be on the field."
After coaching the first 14 matches of the season, going 3-6-5, and picking up 14 points, Alonso disappeared at the end of June before an away match against the Kansas City Current. Houston was on a three-match winless and scoreless streak.
At first, the club stated he had an "illness," but then the coach's status was referred to as a "leave of absence." Two months later, at the beginning of October, Alonso and the Dash agreed to part ways. Alonso's first assistant, Gilberto “Giba” Damiano also departed in May without explanation.
Chaos and organizational dysfunction shrouded the club. Clarke was left to pick up the pieces, with short-term auxiliary assistant coaches arriving in September following players concerns they were short-staffed.
A thinly assembled squad coupled with an injury crisis made matters worse. In September, Houston lost 3-1 to league leaders the Orlando Pride with just 17 active players, which included three goalkeepers.
The 2024 season has taken its toll on the players and interim head coach Clarke. The Englishman, who joined the club as an assistant in 2023, has put a brave face on and admirably led the Dash through rough waters over the past 12 matches.
"I'll remember this year as pure resilience. Every day, people turning up and leaning in. There's been a lot that has gone on this year, and I just think this has been a year that I'll remember for resilience. People lent in, dug in. They fought for this club, they fought for each other. And that will stick with me regardless of wherever we finish," Clarke said.
"It Has Been A Really Crazy Year"
While Clarke's record of two wins and 10 defeats in 12 matches doesn't speak to improvement, the Dash have looked more competitive and drilled during the final chapter of the season. An intensity returned.
Perhaps more importantly, Clarke's efforts to steer the ship and restore pride have been well-received by the players.
“It's a lot about resilience for us, from the staff, the players, and every single person in the organization. This group has had to step up in some ways, and I think that just shows who we are. That shows who Ricky [Clarke] is, the medical staff, the assistant coaches. Everything shows how willing we are to put in the effort to give our best every single time," said Olivieri.
Rookie goalkeeper Heather Hinz, who was making her first-ever start in the NWSL against Bay FC due to Campbell suffering a thigh injury, also praised the hard work of those supporting her.
"It has been a really crazy year, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I feel like I've learned so much, and I feel like the girls here are amazing. Ricky [Clarke] really cares about us. [Goalkeeper coach] Eric [Klenofsky] has really helped me out. And the older players, like Jane [Campbell]," said Hinz.