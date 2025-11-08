‘Struggled a Bit’—Ruben Amorim Makes Surprising Benjamin Sesko Admission After Gary Neville Criticism
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted summer signing Benjamin Šeško has struggled to adapt to life at OId Trafford following his switch from RB Leipzig.
United agreed a deal worth around £74 million ($97.2 million) to sign Šeško towards the end of the transfer window and have seen the Slovenia international net twice in his first 11 games across all competitions.
His form has, however, failed to win over the masses and United legend Gary Neville recently argued Šeško was “miles off it” compared to fellow summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom already had significant Premier League experience.
While Amorim insisted he has no issues with Šeško’s early performances, he confessed the 22-year-old has not been so positive.
“I’m relaxed. He’s not relaxed,” said Amorim. “I understand how things are in football and he’s going to struggle. That is normal.
“He has no experience here, and then the first impact when everyone says that you are so good, you are the next big thing—and you hear about that with Šeško—and then you come to one club that is the hardest club.
“If you don’t perform every week, you are going to hear a lot of things from club legends, from pundits, from the media, and sometimes they are right. To have the ability to understand that is normal and still maintain your level of confidence is really hard for a young kid, especially for a young kid that is a control freak.
“He wants to control everything, and he’s not going to control everything. Of course, nobody likes to hear it, but he struggled a little bit and that is a fact. So let’s embrace that. It’s not personal, it’s not nothing. That is what I try to explain to the players.
“That is not personal. It’s an opinion that is going to change in three weeks. Everything that is true today, in three weeks could be a lie.”
Amorim: Full Confidence Sesko Will Come Good
While United continue to be linked with a whole host of new strikers, Amorim publicly pledged his support to Šeško, insisting he has complete confidence in the young forward’s ability to reverse the narrative surrounding him.
“Of course, it’s hard to hear,” Amorim continued. “But my advice to Ben is you are going to get used to it, and then it’s going to be natural. It’s going to be like your Monday here.
“So that is part of the process and we are going to help him, and we are going to protect Ben because he works really hard and we want to succeed. So he’s going to succeed.
“When I start training with Ben, he has more potential than I was thinking. He’s going to struggle and we need to understand how he likes to play also to put in our ideas.
“He is going to be our striker for the long term. But he’s going to have these struggles and these bumps during the ride, and that is a normal thing in football.”