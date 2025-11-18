Ryan Reynolds Fails to Replicate Wrexham Magic With Other Celebrity Co-Owned Club
Celebrity-owned soccer side La Equidad have finished rock bottom of the league in Colombia despite backing from Wrexham investors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The acting duo have earned renown in soccer circles for their ownership of Wrexham, overseeing three successive promotions that have lifted the Welsh club to the Championship. Their ascent has garnered plenty of attention, especially following the hit documentary Welcome to Wrexham.
Reynolds and McElhenney are members of the American-based consortium which purchased La Equidad in January 2025 alongside fellow actor Eva Longoria, model Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander among others.
However, despite having engineered incredible success at the Racecourse Ground, Reynolds and McElhenney have made a less positive impact on the Bogotá side.
La Equidad Finish Rock Bottom of Colombia’s First Division
La Equidad endured a nightmarish 2025 season as they won just five of their 40 league matches across the calendar year. The club finished bottom of the 20-team table in both stages of the Categoría Primera A season and therefore ended the term last in the overall aggregate table.
Despite losing over half of their matches, La Equidad have not been relegated to the second division. The two teams who were demoted, Envigado and Unión Magdalena, finished in the bottom two spots in the aggregate table across the past three seasons and dropped into the second tier as a result.
La Equidad, who will change their name, club crest and colours in 2026, have the chance to rebuild next year having struggled throughout the current season, with significant investment on the cards given the financial muscle of their wealthy owners.
The club’s final match as La Equidad ended on a high at least, with the capital side running out emphatic 4–0 winners over Deportivo Pereira.