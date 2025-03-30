San Diego FC Aiming to Be a "Giant" Club After Beating LAFC for 1st Home Win
San Diego FC’s Hirving “Chucky” Lozano quickly wiped the blood off his leg and ran back with hope.
After crashing down to the turf on a challenge, he eyed a 21-yard free kick late in the match as his side led LAFC 3–2 at home. It was clear to him and the 32,502 in attendance that he wanted the chance to put an exclamation mark on a historic night.
While he cleaned up enough blood for the referee to let him take the kick, he missed the target and couldn’t author that signature moment. Yet, he won’t worry too much about that; it was a night the newest MLS club won’t forget.
After a commanding start that saw Christopher McVey, Onni Valakari and Alex Mighten score to put San Diego up 3-0 by the 40th minute, LAFC clawed back to 3–2 and threatened to tie the match throughout the second half.
Despite the attacking onslaught, it wasn’t enough of a push for the Black and Gold, losing to their Californian foes in their first-ever matchup, giving San Diego its first home win.
“When you play against a top team with top players, these things can happen,” San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas said. “The first 38-40 minutes of that half were unbelievable. I hope everyone in San Diego takes notice of the effort and quality of the guys.”
The win brings San Diego FC into second place in the MLS Western Conference, adding to a dream start that has seen them defeat both LAFC and the LA Galaxy and establish themselves as a top sports team within the hotbed state of California.
With three wins in six games, the club has also seen the emergence of some top new sporting heroes for the community, with Anders Dreyer quickly establishing himself as an elite winger, Valakari netting two goals, and USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre finding form in the city he grew up in.
At the same time, Lozano looked lively in his return from a hamstring injury, with the occasional Mexican international bringing a specific energy that can’t be replicated by anyone who hasn’t worn El Tri green.
Despite a short but impactful return from injury, fans were chanting his name in the halls and supporters roared whenever he touched the ball. The 29-year-old still doesn’t have a goal, but it’s clear he’s the club’s heartbeat.
“I felt great physically on the field and watching the game from the outside. I thought my team did amazing as well,” he said, waving to fans as they clamoured for his signature. “The first half was great and is a result of all the work we have been doing.”
In San Diego, Beating LA Means More
As much as success in MLS and starting their tenure as a club is a significant moment for San Diego FC, beating LA teams twice shines just a little differently. In many ways, there are similarities between the cities, but San Diego's laid-back nature can clash with the shine and urban sprawl of LA and Hollywood.
It’s a culture battle as much as it is a sporting match. Add to that the fact that San Diego lost its NFL team, the San Diego Chargers, to LA, and it means even more for hardcore sports fans in the city when they can hang one over the state’s largest city.
That rivalry has already thrived in MLB with the San Diego Padres and LA Dodgers and LA Angels, and now it spreads to MLS, adding onto the burgeoning derby matches that dot across the league.
Yet, there’s something unique about what San Diego FC are building. The wins over LA certainly make it more special, but establishing themselves as a contender amid their expansion season is proving magical, quickly endearing themselves to the community and MLS fans across the league.
“It’s so rewarding; this is what dreams are made of. We all do this for these moments, and we want to play under pressure,” Varas added. “This means everything to us...50 years from now, the club is going to be a giant, not just in MLS but all over the Americas, and our job right now is to set the first steps in that journey.”
With their first goals, first wins and first home win all secured, San Diego FC look towards Matchday 7 and a matchup with the Seattle Sounders.