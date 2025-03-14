San Diego FC Ready to Crack Down on Homphobic Chant for MLS Home Games
San Diego FC are not taking the infamous homophobic chant lightly for MLS games at Snapdragon Stadium.
Ahead of their second home match on Saturday against Columbus Crew SC, the club has launched a comprehensive plan to push fans to avoid the chant often heard at Mexico national team matches.
In the expansion team’s home opener against St. Louis CITY SC the chant was heard at least three times, drew comments from the in-stadium announcer, and was addressed post-match by head coach Mikey Varas.
Heading into Matchday 4 and their second match in San Diego, the club has announced enhanced security measures. These include the ability to eject fans for participating in the chant, warning signage, and FIFA’s three-step protocol, which could result in the game being called off prematurely.
"Following the use of discriminatory language during San Diego FC's inaugural home match, SDFC is implementing a comprehensive plan to reinforce the Club's commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful matchday environment. San Diego FC said in a press release.
“The number of stadium security personnel will be increased and strategically positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section....Offenders will be identified, ejected, and may face additional sanctions.”
San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn, head coach Mikey Varas, Panama international midfielder Anibal Godoy, and several members of the Supporters’ Union will also address the crowd before the match.
Unfortunately, the chant has become synonymous with Mexican soccer. It persists at national team games and some Liga MX matches despite punishments from the Mexican federation, Concacaf, and FIFA.
Varas and San Diego FC have also been adamant that the club’s official supporters group is not participating in the chant and that they have been receptive to creating a respectful and welcoming environment.
“Look, we can’t have racism, we can’t have discriminatory words in our sport, at our club, in our community. It’s unacceptable,” Varas said after the home opener. “It doesn’t represent me, the players or the club and doesn’t reflect San Diego as a community.”
“This is a diverse community that is full of love. We can’t go and say things like we did in this game … This was people in the general seats, not everyone, but a group we heard, and I want to say that if they’re going to keep doing that, it’s better that they don’t come to matches. Those aren’t the values we have.”
The homophobic chant has also been heard and dealt with at other points in MLS history, including on the LA Galaxy’s Pride Night in 2018, before the club took a similar approach, which has seemed to work.
Additionally, MLS teams have heard the homophobic chant in Concacaf Champions Cup games, most recently in CF Monterrey’s loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.