Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men's national team continue their Gold Cup run against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
After two international friendly losses to Türkiye and Switzerland, the USMNT bounced back with a resounding performance against Trinidad and Tobago last weekend. A much-needed result given how poor they were against the Swiss.
Saudi Arabia, like the USMNT, were victorious in their opener defeating Haiti. This game should determine which of the two sides top the group. Depending on who wins, there could be some knockout stage shenanigans in terms of matchups.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT.
What Time Does Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT Kick-Off?
- Location: Austin, United States
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Kick-off Time: 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia head-to-head record (all-time)
- USMNT: 0 wins
- Saudi Arabia: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last matchup: Saudi Arabia 0–0 USMNT - Sept. 27, 2022 (international friendly)
Current Form (all competitions)
USMNT
Saudi Arabia
USA 5–0 Trinidad and Tobago - 6/15/2025
Haiti 0–1 Saudi Arabia - 6/15/2025
USA 0–4 Switzerland
Saudi Arabia 1–2 Australia - 6/10/2025
USA 1–2 Türkiye - 6/7/2025
Bahrain 0–2 Saudi Arabia - 6/5/2025
Canada 2–1 USA - 3/23/2025
Saudi Arabia 2–0 Jordan - 5/30/2025
USA 0–1 Panama - 3/20/2025
Japan 0–0 Saudi Arabia - 3/25/2025
How to watch USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia
Language
Channel
English
Fox, Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX, Sling TV
Spanish
TUDN, UniMas
USMNT Team News
Pochettino would be wise to name a similar side to the one that defeated Trinidad and Tobago. At minimum, keep the spine of the team the same. If Tyler Adams is fit and ready to go, then he should come into midfield at some point. He provides stability and reassurance while progressing the ball from deep as one of the veterans in the camp.
Goalkeeper remains a question mark, but given Freese's clean sheet he should start. Regardless, Matt Turner is due a start at some point this tournament. But, Pochettino is keen on seeing more of Freese after Zack Steffen's injury.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Ream, McKenzie, Arfsten; Cardoso, De la Torre; Luna, Tillman, McGlynn; Agyemang
Saudi Arabia Team News
Hervé Renard received praise for Saudi Arabia's performances in the 2022 World Cup and has returned to guide the Arabian Falcons after Roberto Mancini struggled. Captain Hassan Kadesh is expected to be sidelined for a considerable period after suffering a hamstring injury against Haiti.
Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup
Saudi Arabia predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Alaqidi; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Madu, Al-Boushail; Al-Hassan, Al-Ghamdi; Al-Hammami, Aljohani, Al Sahafi; Al-Shehri
Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT Score Prediction
The USMNT should be revitalized after defeating Trinidad and Tobago snapping their four-game losing streak, and Pochettino must convey that a win here likely wraps up their spot as group toppers. Saudi Arabia pose a much more difficult challenge compared to Trinidad and Tobago, but keeping a relatively unchanged side should the USMNT a strong platform to go on and win the game.
Malik Tillman and Diego Luna continue to play a prominent role propelling Pochettino's team to a win.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1–2 USMNT