‘No Idea What’s Going On’—Son Heung-min Reveals New Fantasy Game With LAFC Teammates
Throughout his illustrious career with Tottenham Hotspur and now LAFC, Son Heung-min has no doubt been on millions of fantasy teams.
But since joining LAFC and spending five straight weeks in the United States with both club and the South Korean national team, he has been brought into a new side of fantasy gaming—the LAFC fantasy American football league.
“I’m in the fantasy team, so we are competing. I still have no idea what’s going on, but I’m still following with it, and I think it’s great to socialize with the teammates, and it’s a great idea,” said Son ahead of LAFC’s matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes in front of over 54,000 at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. “I’ve enjoyed every single moment.”
Aaron Long and Ryan Hollighsead, two veteran American MLS and LAFC stars, drew Son into the fantasy football league and have been key in welcoming him into the Black and Gold and American culture.
Yet, they also have attempted to take advantage of Son’s lack of American football experience, with the South Korea superstar revealing: “Aaron and Ryan sent us some bad trades. They tried something bad, but I was strong. I stopped with my team.”
Son and American football have crossed paths before. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019, has hosted regular NFL games since then, and Son’s trademark frame celebration has been replicated by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley when he played for the New York Giants.
The 31-year-old went on to score just minutes after the interview, finding the back of the net in the second minute, which marked the third-fastest goal in LAFC history, kickstarting a 4–2 win over the Earthquakes.
Since signing with LAFC, Son has taken the U.S. by storm as well, scoring for LAFC in Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco, while scoring for South Korea in New Jersey and Nashville.
“Sonny is very, very consistent, whether it’s playing for the national team or his club team,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo after the match. “What I’m most impressed with is how Sonny treats people.”