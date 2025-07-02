SI

Spain vs. Portugal: How to Watch, Preview and Lineups

The reigning World Cup champions are set to open their Euro 2025 campaign with several big names unavailable.

Theo Lloyd-Hughes

Alexia Putellas will lead Spain against Portugal in the team's Euro 2025 opener.
Alexia Putellas will lead Spain against Portugal in the team's Euro 2025 opener. / o by Judit Cartiel/Getty Image

Spain will begin its UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 campaign on Thursday, July 3, against neighbors Portugal in Group B.

The reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champions are the favorites to lift the trophy in Switzerland this summer. Still, preparations for the tournament have been overshadowed by sudden illnesses to key players over the past week.

This will be Spain’s fifth appearance at the Women’s Euros. La Roja have never won the trophy, with the nation’s best finish being a semifinal in 1997.

Portugal did not qualify for the Women’s Euros until 2017, but it has now qualified for three consecutive tournaments. However, Portugal failed to advance out of the group stage at both Euro 2017 and 2022.

Spain and Portugal recently met twice in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Nations League. Spain dominated both matches, winning 4–2 in Paços de Ferreira, Portugal, and 7–1 in Vigo, Spain.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this clash in Group B at Women's Euro 2025.

What time does Spain vs. Portugal kick off?

  • Location: Bern, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf
  • Date: Thursday, July 3
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/noon PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal on TV

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

FOX / Disney+ / VIX

United Kingdom

ITV1 / ITVX

Canada

TSN4

Mexico

ESPN / Disney+

Spain team news

The big news coming out of the Spain camp is the illnesses impacting two key players.

Last Friday, reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was diagnosed with viral meningitis. The Barcelona midfielder was released from the hospital on Sunday and has returned to the Spain squad. However, she is doubtful for the team’s tournament opener.

Following Bonmati’s hospitalization, Spain also announced that goalkeeper Cata Coll was suffering from tonsillitis. She, too, is unlikely to play in Spain’s meeting with Portugal.

Spain head coach Montse Tomé told the media on Wednesday that both players had “positive” outlooks for their involvement.

Finally, Spain captain Irene Paredes will not feature against Portugal as she serves a suspension for a red card she picked up against Czechia in a Euro 2025 qualifying match. The defender will have completed her suspension after the Portugal match.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Portugal

Spain (4-3-3): Esther Sullastres; Ona Batlle, María Méndez, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona; Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas; Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Salma Paralluelo

Portugal Team News

Barcelona star Kika Nazareth sustained an injury to her ankle in March and has not recovered in time to participate in Euro 2025. The rest of Portugal’s squad should be ready to go.

The question becomes: How will head coach Francisco Neto’s starting XI look? After conceding 11 goals in two matches against Spain this year, Portugal will need to bring some defensive solidity. Veteran forward Jéssica Silva could start on the bench and be an impact player should the scoreline stay close.

Portugal predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Portugal (3-5-2): Patrícia Morais; Ana Seiça, Carole Costa, Ana Borges; Joana Marchão, Fátima Pinto, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Faria, Catarina Amado; Ana Dias, Dolores Silva

Prediction: Spain 3–0 Portugal

Published
Theo Lloyd-Hughes
THEO LLOYD-HUGHES

Theo Lloyd-Hughes is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer based in the Southern United States. Originally from England, he can often be found in a press box across the NWSL or at international matches featuring the USWNT and other Concacaf nations.

Home/Soccer