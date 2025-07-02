Spain vs. Portugal: How to Watch, Preview and Lineups
Spain will begin its UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 campaign on Thursday, July 3, against neighbors Portugal in Group B.
The reigning FIFA Women's World Cup champions are the favorites to lift the trophy in Switzerland this summer. Still, preparations for the tournament have been overshadowed by sudden illnesses to key players over the past week.
This will be Spain’s fifth appearance at the Women’s Euros. La Roja have never won the trophy, with the nation’s best finish being a semifinal in 1997.
Portugal did not qualify for the Women’s Euros until 2017, but it has now qualified for three consecutive tournaments. However, Portugal failed to advance out of the group stage at both Euro 2017 and 2022.
Spain and Portugal recently met twice in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Nations League. Spain dominated both matches, winning 4–2 in Paços de Ferreira, Portugal, and 7–1 in Vigo, Spain.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this clash in Group B at Women's Euro 2025.
What time does Spain vs. Portugal kick off?
- Location: Bern, Switzerland
- Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
FOX / Disney+ / VIX
United Kingdom
ITV1 / ITVX
Canada
TSN4
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
Spain team news
The big news coming out of the Spain camp is the illnesses impacting two key players.
Last Friday, reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was diagnosed with viral meningitis. The Barcelona midfielder was released from the hospital on Sunday and has returned to the Spain squad. However, she is doubtful for the team’s tournament opener.
Following Bonmati’s hospitalization, Spain also announced that goalkeeper Cata Coll was suffering from tonsillitis. She, too, is unlikely to play in Spain’s meeting with Portugal.
Spain head coach Montse Tomé told the media on Wednesday that both players had “positive” outlooks for their involvement.
Finally, Spain captain Irene Paredes will not feature against Portugal as she serves a suspension for a red card she picked up against Czechia in a Euro 2025 qualifying match. The defender will have completed her suspension after the Portugal match.
Spain predicted lineup vs. Portugal
Spain (4-3-3): Esther Sullastres; Ona Batlle, María Méndez, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona; Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas; Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Salma Paralluelo
Portugal Team News
Barcelona star Kika Nazareth sustained an injury to her ankle in March and has not recovered in time to participate in Euro 2025. The rest of Portugal’s squad should be ready to go.
The question becomes: How will head coach Francisco Neto’s starting XI look? After conceding 11 goals in two matches against Spain this year, Portugal will need to bring some defensive solidity. Veteran forward Jéssica Silva could start on the bench and be an impact player should the scoreline stay close.
Portugal predicted Lineup vs. Spain
Portugal (3-5-2): Patrícia Morais; Ana Seiça, Carole Costa, Ana Borges; Joana Marchão, Fátima Pinto, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Faria, Catarina Amado; Ana Dias, Dolores Silva