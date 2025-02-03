Sporting San Miguelito 1–3 Inter Miami: Player Ratings From Miami's First Win Under Javier Mascherano
Inter Miami put on a show in Panama and walked away with a comfortable 1–3 victory against Sporting San Miguelito.
Coming off of back-to-back draws this preseason, Inter Miami headed to Panama hoping to collect their first regular time win under new head coach, Javier Mascherano. The Herons quickly found themselves on the backfoot, though, after Sporting San Miguelito's Adan Hendricks scored in the 24th minute.
Miami responded with constant pressure that eventually paid off on the brink of halftime. In his first start this preseason, 19-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi found the back of the net to put his side level.
Mascherano's men came out of the tunnel with a point to prove. Tadeo Allende gave Miami the lead just three minutes into the second half, scoring his first goal in a pink shirt. Fafà Picault followed up his new teammate with a goal of his own to put Miami in full control of the match.
Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Aymar Cundumí was sent off in the 71st minute. Now against 10 men, Miami cruised through the remainder of the match and finally secured a non-penalty shootout victory.
Check out the player ratings from Miami's dominant 1–3 win below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Sporting San Miguelito (4-4-2)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.2/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.4/10
CB: Tomás Avilés
7.4/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.6/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.4/10
RM: Yannick Bright
6.8/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7/10
CM: Tadeo Allende
7.2/10
LM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.6/10
ST: Lionel Messi
7.5/10
ST: Luis Suárez
8/10
SUB: David Ruiz
7/10
SUB: Fafà Picault
7.9/10
SUB: Santiago Morales
6.4/10
SUB: Ian Fray
6.2/10
SUB: Julian Gressel
N/A
SUB: Robert Taylor
N/A