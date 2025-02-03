SI

Sporting San Miguelito 1–3 Inter Miami: Player Ratings From Miami's First Win Under Javier Mascherano

The Herons found the back of the net three times in Panama after being held scoreless by Club Universitario de Deportes on Jan. 29.

Amanda Langell

Inter Miami cruised to victory against Sporting San Miguelito.
Inter Miami cruised to victory against Sporting San Miguelito. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Inter Miami put on a show in Panama and walked away with a comfortable 1–3 victory against Sporting San Miguelito.

Coming off of back-to-back draws this preseason, Inter Miami headed to Panama hoping to collect their first regular time win under new head coach, Javier Mascherano. The Herons quickly found themselves on the backfoot, though, after Sporting San Miguelito's Adan Hendricks scored in the 24th minute.

Miami responded with constant pressure that eventually paid off on the brink of halftime. In his first start this preseason, 19-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi found the back of the net to put his side level.

Mascherano's men came out of the tunnel with a point to prove. Tadeo Allende gave Miami the lead just three minutes into the second half, scoring his first goal in a pink shirt. Fafà Picault followed up his new teammate with a goal of his own to put Miami in full control of the match.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Aymar Cundumí was sent off in the 71st minute. Now against 10 men, Miami cruised through the remainder of the match and finally secured a non-penalty shootout victory.

Check out the player ratings from Miami's dominant 1–3 win below.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Sporting San Miguelito (4-4-2)

Ratings Provided by Fotmob

Player

Rating

GK: Oscar Ustari

6.2/10

RB: Marcelo Weigandt

7.4/10

CB: Tomás Avilés

7.4/10

CB: Noah Allen

6.6/10

LB: Jordi Alba

7.4/10

RM: Yannick Bright

6.8/10

CM: Sergio Busquets

7/10

CM: Tadeo Allende

7.2/10

LM: Benjamin Cremaschi

7.6/10

ST: Lionel Messi

7.5/10

ST: Luis Suárez

8/10

SUB: David Ruiz

7/10

SUB: Fafà Picault

7.9/10

SUB: Santiago Morales

6.4/10

SUB: Ian Fray

6.2/10

SUB: Julian Gressel

N/A

SUB: Robert Taylor

N/A

Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass

Player of the Match: Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer