Sunderland have done a sensational job during the present transfer window, but the club's board do not plan to stop yet.

The manager himself, Regis Le Bris, recently confirmed his intention to sign a centre-back and a wide player should the right profiles be found.

Although he did not specifically mention a striker, many were surprised that Sunderland opted for Marc Guiu, considering the 19-year-old Catalan arrives on loan without an option to buy, because he is part of Chelsea's long-term plans.

In this sense, the press have linked the Cats with several strikers, and there is news regarding one of them.

Brentford and LaLiga club look to beat Sunderland to £25.9m-rated striker

According to information from Foot Mercato, Brentford and Spanish side Villarreal have joined the race for the signing of Olympique Lyonnais striker Georges Mikautadze.

Mikautadze, 24, was linked to Sunderland this same summer, but there have not been any significant updates in recent days.

Villarreal and Brentford are hot on George Mikautadze. OL has received no official offer for its striker but Villarreal is ready to put €30m (around £25.9m) on the table. It will take a very big check to convince the Rhone club to let go of Mikautadze. Sebastien Denis, Foot Mercato

According to the cited outlet (h/t Sunderland Echo), it is not ruled out that the Georgian could be sold on the deadline day of the transfer window next Monday.

Last season, the 24-year-old striker played 47 games for Lyon, between Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Europa League, registering 17 goals and providing nine assists.

In the present 2025-26 season, Mikautadze has already played two games with the French side, and has registered one goal in the league.

To tell the truth, the Georgian would be a top-tier signing for Sunderland, and would make much more long-term sense than Guiu, for the sole reason that should they remain in the Premier League, it is most likely that Georges would stay, unlike Marc, who appears to have his future mapped out in London.

