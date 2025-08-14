Sunderland have had a rather busy summer, not only for signing more than a dozen players, but also because they have managed to retain several key pieces.

A few days ago, it emerged that captain Dan Neil (23) is finally set to stay at the club, despite having been linked with several Premier League sides.

The opposite case is that of defender Jenson Seelt (22), who appears highly likely to depart for the Netherlands, either on loan or in a permanent transfer.

However, the Lads have just officially confirmed the contract extension of a key player, thus emerging victorious from another of the summer's transfer sagas.

Sunderland end another summer transfer saga, sealing long-term deal until 2030

Sunderland have made official the contract extension of Trai Hume (22) until 2030, thereby ending the transfer speculation surrounding the full-back.

During this same summer, Hume attracted interest from multiple European clubs, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg being the latest to show interest, according to the Sunderland Echo.

After renewing his contract, the 22-year-old defender declared his love for the club, insisting he never sought a Premier League move and that he's simply where he wants to be.

I wasn’t thinking about promotions or the Premier League, but this is a massive Club and that means there is always going to be opportunities. Trai Hume

He also thanked the board for their faith in him, in a message that will surely be appreciated by the club's supporters.

The Club has shown faith in me with this new contract in the Premier League, which is where I want to be. I arrived at Sunderland in League One and I just wanted to play football. Trai Hume

Kristjaan Speakman, Sunderland's sporting director, commented that Hume is an example of what can happen when other young players trust the club and take the opportunities presented to them.

Read More: