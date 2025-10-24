What Regis Le Bris Said About Marc Guiu's Potential Sunderland Return

In recent statements by Regis Le Bris on the current situation of Sunderland, everything is very positive, as the recent 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton has placed them in a very interesting position in the Premier League, fighting for the top places in the English competition.

Now, the players are even more motivated because they are doing a great job under the direction of the coach. In his recent statements, Le Bris also expressed his great admiration for a player who is unfortunately no longer on the team. But he reveals his great admiration for him.

A fleeting step with Marc Guiu at Sunderland

Marc Guiu recently shone with Chelsea, scoring a goal in the 5-1 victory over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Sunderland player received positive words from Regis Le Bris, who said, "We had a good connection with Marc, but Chelsea had injuries and needed him. That is football. We simply wish Mark all the best." Although he could not demonstrate all his potential with Sunderland, with very few minutes of play and a short stay, it was rumored that he could return if he did not get minutes at Chelsea.

However, things seem to have changed, as Enzo Maresca now counts on him. As Regis Le Bris said, we wish the best to the Spanish player, but he also knows that his current squad has very competitive players and leaders on the field.

He also spoke about the leadership of Nordi Mukiele in the team: "His personality connects with our fans; he brings energy and balance. Nordi demonstrates a commitment and creativity that are not often seen in defenders."

Le Bris emphasized that Mukiele has been one of the best signings of Sunderland in the last transfer market and that he is now achieving very positive results, which demonstrates that the team is clearly on track to continue competing in the Premier League.

