Done Deal: Sunderland Complete €23M Signing of Juventus, Napoli Target

Sunderland continue working in the summer transfer window, and would have already closed the signing of a winger coveted by Juventus and Napoli.

It's not just every day, but every few hours there are updates regarding the Black Cats' transfer activity.

The team managed by Regis Le Bris is seriously strengthening for the upcoming Premier League season, and after the signings of Habib Diarra (21) and Noah Sadiki (20), it seems the next signing is already known.

It concerns a young winger, who was also a target for clubs like Juventus and Napoli.

Sunderland close signing of Club Brugge's Chemsdine Talbi

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have closed the signing of Chemsdine Talbi, a right winger from Club Brugge.

🚨🔴⚪️ Chemsedine Talbi to Sunderland, here we go! Medical right now for the Moroccan winger at #SAFC.



Deal agreed with Club Brugge for €23m package, add-ons included. Documents being exchanged.



All set for announcement soon, deal in place as @sachatavolieri reported. pic.twitter.com/1vehK1lr4F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2025

The mentioned journalist explained that a few hours ago, the Moroccan winger was undergoing his medical tests with the Black Cats, and the transfer would be closed for a figure of €23 million.

"Chemsedine Talbi to Sunderland, here we go! Medical right now for the Moroccan winger at SAFC," Romano began writing on his Twitter (X) account.

"Deal agreed with Club Brugge for €23m package, add-ons included. Documents being exchanged. All set for announcement soon, deal in place as Sacha Tavolieri reported," he added.

According to a May report from journalist Ekrem Konur, Talbi was also of interest to clubs like Juventus and Napoli from Serie A.

🚨🆕 #ClubBrugge 🇲🇦 #TransferNews Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Juventus and Dortmund is interested in Chemsdine Talbi and is monitoring his situation.



🫵 Club Brugge is asking for a transfer fee between 20 and 25 million euros. pic.twitter.com/ECKTEiMnkn — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 20, 2025

The same reporter also linked the player with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, and RB Leipzig, evidencing his popularity among several of Europe's big clubs.

Last season, Talbi played 27 matches in Belgium's first division, starting in 12 of them, registering five goals and three assists.

The Moroccan winger also had activity in the last Champions League edition, where he played 11 matches, starting in seven of them, registering two goals and one assist.

