Jadon Sancho: Two Serie A Giants ’Move’ for Man Utd Winger
Serie A giants Napoli and Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, reports in Italy state.
While Sancho is yet to work under Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim, he’s expected to depart Old Trafford after Chelsea opted against signing the Englishman permanently due to a dispute over personal terms.
Sancho spent the 2024–25 season on loan at Stamford Bridge, impressing in spurts and scoring in the Blues’ Conference League final victory over Real Betis. In 42 games with the club, the winger recorded 15 goal contributions.
He struggled to fully endear himself to the Chelsea fanbase and the failure to sign him permanently wasn’t exactly met with widespread disgust. Once again, he‘s searching for pastures new, and reliable Italian publication Gianluca Di Marzio say that Italy could be the 25-year-old's next destination.
Juventus and Napoli are both keen on making moves for Sancho, with Juve opting to first contact Manchester United over a potential deal, while Napoli have spoken to the player himself. For a permanent transfer to be agreed, Sancho would have to drastically lower the wage demands that seemingly priced him out of a move to Chelsea.
Sancho has struggled to fire in the Premier League, but he enjoyed tremendous success with Borussia Dortmund—more so the first time around—and a switch to Serie A could bring the very best out of Sancho once more.
Napoli, off the back of their Scudetto success with Antonio Conte at the helm, are in the market for a long-term Khvicha Kvaratskhelia replacement after merely signing Noah Okafor in January. Bologna’s Dan Ndoye, Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish are also of interest.
As for Juve, they were keen to sign Sancho last summer before Chelsea swooped. They, too, want to add another winger to their ranks despite Francisco Conceição’s projected permanent arrival.