Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia, reportedly a Sunderland transfer target, is set to extend his contract with the Spanish capital club, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano shared a key update about the future of the 21-year-old forward, citing a report from Spanish outlet AS.

Recently, the same outlet confirmed that Garcia had a "Plan B" that included a transfer to the Premier League, but his priority was to extend his deal with Real Madrid.

In Spain, it had also emerged that Sunderland made an offer to the Merengue club for a loan deal with a €30m (£26m) purchase option.

In the end, it appears the Black Cats will miss out on Garcia and will have to look for other attacking alternatives.

Fabrizio Romano confirms bad Sunderland transfer news on £26m-rated forward Gonzalo Garcia

"Gonzalo Garcia’s new deal is VERY CLOSE TO BE AGREED, announces Diario AS," wrote Romano via his Facebook account.

Although the Lads' reported offer stood at £26m, the Sunderland Echo points out that Garcia's release clause is around £42.3m.

"The young striker, rated at around £42.3m owing to a release clause, has caught the eye after chipping in with several goals and assists during the tournament (Club World Cup)," wrote the aforementioned outlet.

Either way, Sunderland will not stop and continue working to strengthen their attack.

A few hours ago, it was reported that the Black Cats and Wolverhampton are the most active clubs pursuing Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli (25).

Regis Le Bris' side has also been linked with forwards such as Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz (25) and RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda (25).

However, regarding the latter, Le Bris has already confirmed it is just a rumor. Therefore, we will have to wait for more concrete reports to emerge.

Read More: