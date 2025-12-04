SI

The Real Madrid Games Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Miss With Lengthy Injury

The summer window’s blockbuster recruit has been extremely unfortunate with injuries since his arrival.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Trent Alexander-Arnold is battling another injury setback.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is battling another injury setback. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Misfortune has followed Trent Alexander-Arnold around every corner since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid last summer.

The right back has barely had the opportunity to get going in Spain’s capital having been struck down by two separate injuries, with the latest setback suffered during Wednesday night’s 3–0 victory over Athletic Club in La Liga.

Alexander-Arnold missed a month of action earlier this term owing to a hamstring injury and he lasted less than an hour against Athletic before being withdrawn with another concerning fitness issue.

Unfortunately for the England international, a lengthy layoff lies in wait. He will miss a heap of matches for Los Blancos as a result.

When Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Return From Injury?

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold is the latest Madrid defender to suffer a setback. / Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Madrid confirmed Alexander-Arnold’s latest setback after their midweek victory. A club statement revealed he has suffered a muscle injury to his left quad, with his “progress to be monitored.”

According to reports, the defender will miss around two months of action due to his muscular complaint, meaning his return to the team won’t arrive until early February at the earliest. It’s possible he’s absent for even longer.

Alexander-Arnold is the latest of Madrid’s cursed backline to suffer an injury, with fellow right back Dani Carvajal already sidelined. Ferland Mendy recently added his name to the absentee list, while Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Dean Huijsen and Éder Militão have all suffered ailments this term.

Which Real Madrid Games Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Miss?

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold will miss a lot of matches. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Should Alexander-Arnold spend exactly two months on the treatment table, then he will be sidelined for a minimum of 12 and maximum of 14 matches for Madrid. Progress in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey will impact just how many fixtures he misses during the festive period and beginning of the new year.

Sunday’s upcoming clash at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga will mark his first absence, while he will also miss the chance to reunite with Manchester City in the Champions League the following Wednesday.

League clashes away at Deportivo Alavés and at home to Sevilla come before Spain’s winter break, as well as the Copa del Rey round of 32—Madrid are yet to discover their opposition for their opening match of the cup competition.

Alexander-Arnold will miss the battle at home to Real Betis, which is Madrid’s first outing of 2026, followed by a crucial clash with city rivals Atlético Madrid in the Supercopa de España semifinal in Saudi Arabia. Should they progress to the final, they will face either Barcelona or Athletic Club without their new right back.

If Madrid make it to the Copa del Rey round of 16, Alexander-Arnold will also be absent for that particular battle, as he will be for subsequent La Liga matches against Levante, Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano. He will also sit out of Champions League games with Monaco and Benfica.

The Real Madrid Matches Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Miss

Date

Opponent

Competition

Dec. 7, 2025

Celta Vigo (H)

La Liga

Dec. 10, 2025

Man City (H)

Champions League

Dec. 14, 2025

Alavés (A)

La Liga

TBC

TBC

Copa del Rey R32

Dec. 20, 2025

Sevilla (H)

La Liga

Jan. 4, 2026

Real Betis (H)

La Liga

Jan. 8, 2026

Atlético Madrid (N)

Supercopa de España SF

Jan. 11, 2026*

TBC

Supercopa de España final

TBC*

TBC

Copa del Rey R16

Jan. 18, 2026

Levante (H)

La Liga

Jan. 20, 2026

Monaco (H)

Champions League

Jan. 25, 2026

Villarreal (A)

La Liga

Jan. 28, 2026

Benfica (A)

Champions League

Feb. 1, 2026

Rayo Vallecano (H)

La Liga

*Matches dependent on cup progression

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer