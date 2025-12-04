The Real Madrid Games Trent Alexander-Arnold Will Miss With Lengthy Injury
Misfortune has followed Trent Alexander-Arnold around every corner since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid last summer.
The right back has barely had the opportunity to get going in Spain’s capital having been struck down by two separate injuries, with the latest setback suffered during Wednesday night’s 3–0 victory over Athletic Club in La Liga.
Alexander-Arnold missed a month of action earlier this term owing to a hamstring injury and he lasted less than an hour against Athletic before being withdrawn with another concerning fitness issue.
Unfortunately for the England international, a lengthy layoff lies in wait. He will miss a heap of matches for Los Blancos as a result.
When Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Return From Injury?
Madrid confirmed Alexander-Arnold’s latest setback after their midweek victory. A club statement revealed he has suffered a muscle injury to his left quad, with his “progress to be monitored.”
According to reports, the defender will miss around two months of action due to his muscular complaint, meaning his return to the team won’t arrive until early February at the earliest. It’s possible he’s absent for even longer.
Alexander-Arnold is the latest of Madrid’s cursed backline to suffer an injury, with fellow right back Dani Carvajal already sidelined. Ferland Mendy recently added his name to the absentee list, while Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Dean Huijsen and Éder Militão have all suffered ailments this term.
Which Real Madrid Games Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Miss?
Should Alexander-Arnold spend exactly two months on the treatment table, then he will be sidelined for a minimum of 12 and maximum of 14 matches for Madrid. Progress in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey will impact just how many fixtures he misses during the festive period and beginning of the new year.
Sunday’s upcoming clash at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga will mark his first absence, while he will also miss the chance to reunite with Manchester City in the Champions League the following Wednesday.
League clashes away at Deportivo Alavés and at home to Sevilla come before Spain’s winter break, as well as the Copa del Rey round of 32—Madrid are yet to discover their opposition for their opening match of the cup competition.
Alexander-Arnold will miss the battle at home to Real Betis, which is Madrid’s first outing of 2026, followed by a crucial clash with city rivals Atlético Madrid in the Supercopa de España semifinal in Saudi Arabia. Should they progress to the final, they will face either Barcelona or Athletic Club without their new right back.
If Madrid make it to the Copa del Rey round of 16, Alexander-Arnold will also be absent for that particular battle, as he will be for subsequent La Liga matches against Levante, Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano. He will also sit out of Champions League games with Monaco and Benfica.
The Real Madrid Matches Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Miss
Date
Opponent
Competition
Dec. 7, 2025
Celta Vigo (H)
La Liga
Dec. 10, 2025
Man City (H)
Champions League
Dec. 14, 2025
Alavés (A)
La Liga
TBC
TBC
Copa del Rey R32
Dec. 20, 2025
Sevilla (H)
La Liga
Jan. 4, 2026
Real Betis (H)
La Liga
Jan. 8, 2026
Atlético Madrid (N)
Supercopa de España SF
Jan. 11, 2026*
TBC
Supercopa de España final
TBC*
TBC
Copa del Rey R16
Jan. 18, 2026
Levante (H)
La Liga
Jan. 20, 2026
Monaco (H)
Champions League
Jan. 25, 2026
Villarreal (A)
La Liga
Jan. 28, 2026
Benfica (A)
Champions League
Feb. 1, 2026
Rayo Vallecano (H)
La Liga
*Matches dependent on cup progression