Marcus Rashford ‘Handed New Man Utd Escape Route’, Transfer Priority Emerges
Marcus Rashford is reported to be “prioritising” a move abroad should he secure an exit from Manchester United this summer. But beyond holding onto hope that Barcelona will have the financial wherewithal to sign him, another option looks to be emerging in the form of Bayern Munich.
After quickly falling out of favour with Ruben Amorim only a few weeks into the new United coach’s reign, Rashford finished 2024–25 on loan with Aston Villa. A £40 million option to buy wasn’t triggered and the 27-year-old is expecting to report for pre-season in Manchester next week.
Rashford’s future career still looks to be elsewhere, though. The Athletic reports that he would rather move abroad than stay within the Premier League.
Barcelona is widely thought to be his preference for a move, but the Catalans have other priorities—Nico Williams has agreed a contract but his release clause hasn’t been triggered over concerns he can’t yet be registered. If Barcelona move for Rashford, potentially as backup to Robert Lewandowski, the chances are it would come late in the summer and leaves him in limbo until that point.
One alternative could be Bayern Munich. BILD reports that there is interest in Rashford from the Bundesliga champions following his impressive short stint with Aston Villa.
Bayern have seen Leroy Sané leave and could also part company with Kingsley Coman, making it necessary to strengthen in attacking wide areas. After Barcelona turned their attention to Nico Williams, another target for Bayern, Liverpool’s Luis Díaz has also been linked with a switch to Munich. But Rashford, who United value at £40 million ($55.1 million), could be an easier and cheaper capture.
Bayern have made good use of the English football market in recent times, handing Harry Kane the opportunity to finally win silverware, breathing new life in Eric Dier’s career and providing Michael Olise a bigger platform for his talents since, all since 2023 alone.