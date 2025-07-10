Bayern Munich ‘Enquire’ About Premier League Target After Jamal Musiala Injury
Bayern Munich are reported to have reignited interest in RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons after failing to sign their priority targets this summer.
The Bundesliga champions have already been rebuffed by Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams during the transfer window, with the former deciding to join Liverpool for £116 million and the latter extending his stay with Athletic Club.
Die Roten are still on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have even been linked with Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, but it appears they will revive their interest in one of their former transfer targets instead.
The Athletic report that Bayern have “enquired” about signing Simons after the Netherlands international expressed his desire to leave Leipzig, despite only joining the club permanently in January.
The two clubs are yet to enter into negotiations over a potential transfer but Simons believes he’s “ready to take the next step in his career”. Bayern would provide him that opportunity given Leipzig only managed a seventh-placed Bundesliga finish last term, missing out on European qualification.
Bayern are looking to replace recently departed duo Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel, who have joined Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Simons is capable of playing wide and would be a suitable alternative, but the 22-year-old is also a reliable attacking midfielder.
The Dutchman’s ability to operate as a No. 10 would come in handy for Bayern next season given Jamal Musiala’s long-term injury. The Germany international broke his ankle in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup and will now miss at least four months of action as he recovers.
Simons has been a target for Premier League teams previously, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United having all been touted with past interest. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked more recently.
The former Paris Saint-Germain ace managed 19 goal contributions in 33 matches last term but has the potential to significantly up his output at Bayern.