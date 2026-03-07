Four Takeaways From Chelsea’s Nervy Win That Spoiled Wrexham’s Hollywood Movie Night

In a dramatic and unquestionably thrilling contest at the STōK Cae Ras, Chelsea defeated Wrexham 4–2 in extra time, ending their Cinderella run to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Wrexham were the better side overall throughout the 90 minutes, twice squandering a lead. Sam Smith’s opener was erased by an unlucky own-goal late in the first half, and Callum Doyle’s late winner wasn’t to be, with Josh Acheampong playing spoiler and bringing Chelsea level once again soon after.

But Wrexham’s fairytale night completely crumbled on the brink of extra time when George Dobson was sent off for a nasty stoppage-time challenge on Alejandro Garnacho, condemning the Red Dragons to play with 10-men during the 30 minute extra time.

Chelsea capitalized on the man advantage and Garnacho scored a third to put the Blues in front for the first time all night and they wouldn’t relinquish the lead—even if 10–man Wrexham found the back of the net inside the final five minutes, only for VAR to intervene and wave-off the goal for offsides. Then, João Pedro hammered the final nail in Wrexham’s coffin.

In the end, the Welsh outfit’s valiant effort fell apart because of one singular mistake, but it exits the FA Cup with its heads held high. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be glad they progressed to the quarterfinals, but there are few other positives to take from their dreadful performance in North Wales.

Liam Rosenior’s Tactical Switch Backfires

Liam Rosenior surprised many with his starting lineup. | Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Even before the starting whistle blew, many were left flabbergasted by Liam Rosenior’s decision to utilize a back-five against an inferior opponent, with five natural center backs on the pitch.

The only other time Rosenior deployed a similar system in his brief Chelsea tenure was in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Arsenal, but even then, natural fullbacks Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto were wingbacks on the day.

As a result of Rosenior’s tactical switch, Chelsea were toothless in the final third—as they were against Arsenal, looking predictable, slow and out of sorts in attack, mustering just one shot on goal in the first 45 minutes. That shot luckily resulted in the game’s equalizer, or else the Blues would’ve deservedly gone trailing into the interval.

If Chelsea’s attacking productivity was bound to dip with Rosenior’s tactical switch, you’d expect that at least they’d be stout defensively—but that wasn’t the case. Wrexham didn’t venture forward much but when they did, their attackers constantly found space behind an unorganized Blues backline. Assignments weren’t properly distributed between defenders and Chelsea’s backline looked there for the taking.

It’s clear Rosenior wanted to experiment against a weaker side on paper, but it certainly backfired and Chelsea not only failed to translate their talent advantage on the pitch, but Wrexham also were outright better for long stretches of the contest.

A Striker Competition Is Brewing at Wrexham

Sam Smith scored a wonderful opener for Wrexham. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Sam Smith was Wrexham’s promotion hero a year ago, as two crucial goals from him sent the club from League One to the Championship. But Wrexham signed experienced center forward Kieffer Moore to be the club’s starting striker in 2025–26, relegating Smith to a secondary role.

Moore is Wrexham’s top goalscorer in the Championship this season, but in the club’s biggest game in years, it was Smith who spearheaded the attack with the Welshman watching from the bench. Smith responded by being Wrexham’s best player on the pitch and scoring a brilliant goal to open the scoring.

The promotion hero single-handedly dealt with Chelsea’s three center backs and got the better of them on multiple actions. He timed a run perfectly to get between two defenders, controlled a long ball with a delicious first touch and kept his composure with a cool finish to give the hosts an early lead. The opener was obviously the highlight, but Smith had other actions where he got the better of Chelsea’s defense.

Moore has been Wrexham’s undisputed starter all season, but the marquee summer signing is suddenly misfiring, having found the back of the net just once in 2026. Meanwhile, Smith has five and is slowly chipping away at Moore’s minutes.

After tonights showing, it wouldn’t be surprising if Smith has outright overtaken Moore in the battle to be Wrexham’s starting striker. With the season entering its climax, Smith could once again be key to his side’s promotion dreams.

Chelsea’s Depth Got Categorically Exposed

Tosin Adarabioyo once again failed to impress. | Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

With a daunting trip to the Parc des Princes to face reigning monarchs Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, Rosenior heavily rotated his side. Only Alejandro Garnacho repeated from the XI that took the pitch in the midweek 4–1 win against Aston Villa, and players such as Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández didn’t even make the trip to Wales.

Rosenior instead deployed Chelsea’s "B” team against Wrexham, which still had a number of regular internationals and exciting young talents, and most of them joined the club thanks to important investments during recent transfer windows.

But as has been the case whenever Chelsea are forced to rotate their starters, their depth got exposed once again. The gap in quality between the two sides on paper never materialized on the pitch; Wrexham never really looked uncomfortable, much less overwhelmed, and it was the Red Dragons who looked superior at times.

It also must be said that although Wrexham played the bulk of their starters, an argument could be made that they started the match without their two most decisive players of the season so far: top goalscorer Moore and assist leader Josh Windass, who both entered the match just past the hour-mark. Even in extra time and with a man advantage, it was Wrexham who had the best chances to score until Pedro’s knockout punch.

It’s incredibly alarming that despite the billionaire investment of Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership on young talents in recent times, the team still looks devoid of quality depth, which is a major indictment on the Blues’ recruitment and overall transfer strategy.

Wrexham’s Premier League Dreams Are No Fluke

There’s no end in sight for Wrexham’s fairytale ride. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

After securing promotion each of the past three seasons, few expected Wrexham to continue that meteoric rise once they arrived to the Championship, just one tier away from the Premier League. But entering the climax of the term, the Red Dragons have a realistic shot at making it four promotions in four years, and today they showcase why it would be no fluke.

As poor as Chelsea were on Saturday night, Wrexham must be credited significantly for making them look like that, even if the Blues weren’t at full strength.

During this FA Cup run alone, Wrexham already dispatched Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as well as Hull City and Ipswich Town—two teams above them in the Championship standings—before they outplayed a juggernaut like Chelsea.

The Red Dragons have talented players that would be worthy of playing in the Premier League. Take center back Callum Doyle, who at 22 years old, is starting to blossom into the player that spent years at Manchester City’s academy. Against Chelsea, he was sensational, making a beautiful assist for the opener before scoring the second—all whilst being stout defensively.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney might’ve turned Wrexham into a global brand since they became co-owners of the team in 2021. But make no mistake about it, that brand has also blossomed into a very competitive team that could very well be stealing points off your favorite Premier League team next season.

