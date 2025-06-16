Let’s do a quick recap of the latest transfer rumors around Sunderland. Although the Black Cats have competition for practically every player they’ve been linked to, it’s with Leeds United that they share the most targets.

From center-backs to midfielders and forwards. The Lads have the goal of being competitive from the first moment in their return to the Premier League, and for that they are determined to strengthen their squad with plenty of quality.

Sunderland Transfer News Roundup as Leeds United Rival the Black Cats for Multiple Targets

1. Sunderland, Fulham and Leeds United are interested in Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra

According to information from transfer window specialist Graeme Bailey, Sunderland, Fulham, Leeds United, and other Premier League clubs are interested in signing 21-year-old RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

In statements to TBR Football, Bailey denied that Leeds have already made an offer for the Senegalese player, as had been rumored before, but confirmed the interest of the Whites, adding that other clubs like Sunderland, Fulham, and Bournemouth are also keeping an eye on the midfielder’s situation.

2. Sunderland, Leeds United are linked with Celtic and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Graeme Bailey also confirmed that both Sunderland and Leeds United have a real chance of signing 27-year-old Celtic center-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

He explained this to 67 Hail Hail, where he stated that "the Leeds and Sunderlands of this world" have a real opportunity to sign the American defender. Celtic’s position on this information is still unknown.

3. Crystal Palace are to compete with Sunderland and Leeds for Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga

According to information from Express, Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga.

The 26-year-old center-back, as reported by GiveMeSport, is also a target for Sunderland and Leeds United, and his release clause of less than £2m, exclusive to Premier League clubs, is a key attraction.

4. Sunderland are reportedly interested in Lyon defender Duje Caleta-Car

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Duje Caleta-Car (28) has been placed on Olympique Lyonnais’ transfer list, and Sunderland are interested in signing the ex-Southampton player.

The same outlet explained that, in any case, the Lads would face competition from the most important clubs in Turkey, without specifying the teams’ names.

5. Sunderland, Newcastle, West Ham and more Premier League clubs are offered to sign Joe Gomez

According to information from Empire of the Kop, as many as eight clubs are paying attention to the situation of 28-year-old Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Per the cited outlet, Sunderland, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United and Burnley are the interested clubs, and Liverpool would be willing to let him go for a fee close to €30m.

