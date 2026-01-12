Liverpool ‘Really Pushing’ to Beat Arsenal, Man City to Key Transfer Target
Liverpool have not given up hope of winning the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, a report has revealed, despite increasing interest from rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.
The Reds came agonisingly close to signing Guéhi during the summer after agreeing a £35 million ($46.9 million) fee with Palace, who ultimately pulled out of the deal in the dying embers of the transfer window.
With Guéhi now in the final six months of his contract and not expected to extend, suitors from across the globe have expressed their interest. While most were prepared to wait and land Guéhi on a free transfer at the end of the season, City have ramped things up with an attempt to sign him immediately in response to a mounting injury crisis.
Palace, in response, are expected to demand a fee of £40 million to sell Guéhi this winter, aware that replacing him midway through the season would prove incredibly challenging.
Fabrizio Romano states Guéhi’s plan has always been to wait until the end of the season to decide his next move. Offers are likely to arrive from most of Europe’s biggest sides and could include a higher salary if he agrees to move as a free agent.
It is stressed that City are not alone in their bid to seal Guéhi’s signature. Liverpool continue to push for a long-awaited deal to sign the England international, while Arsenal are the latest to make contact.
Man City Seeking to Change Guéhi’s Stance
The report adds that the final decision will be left up to Guéhi, although that was also the message during the summer before Palace walked back on their agreement to sell the 25-year-old to Liverpool.
Guéhi has previously made it clear to his suitors that he wants to wait until the summer before leaving Palace—a stance which worked for most of those chasing his signature—but City’s injury woes have seen them accelerate their approach.
Pep Guardiola’s side are working towards an agreement with Guéhi and, if they receive the defender’s approval, will happily pursue a deal with Palace which City officials believe will not be complicated to reach.
Liverpool, for their part, are not expected to make an immediate approach to Guéhi, wary of entering a bidding war for a player who will be available on a free transfer in just six months. Arsenal’s interest is also thought to be towards a free switch in the summer.
While the Premier League trio can only conduct indirect talks with Guéhi’s representatives in the common loophole to transfer regulations, overseas suitors like Real Madrid and Barcelona are free to make formal contact with the player immediately with a view to sealing a pre-contract agreement.