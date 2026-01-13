Dominik Szoboszlai Slammed for ‘Disrespectful’ Error in Liverpool’s Win Over Barnsley

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed he will speak to Dominik Szoboszlai over the midfielder’s mistake in the 4–1 win over Barnsley which was branded “disrespectful” by the League One side’s manager, Conor Hourihane.

Szoboszlai produced one of his trademark long-range screamers to open the scoring but went from hero to villain before the first half was over with a shocking mistake to gift Barnsley a route back into the game before the break.

Dribbling across his own six-yard box, Szoboszlai attempted to back-heel the ball to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to clear, but the Hungary international failed to get anywhere near the required contact on the ball and gifted Adam Phillips a simple tap-in.

It ultimately meant nothing as Liverpool ran out 4–1 winners. After the final whistle, Hourihane was in no mood to accept the gift and instead hit out at Szoboszlai for a risk which suggested, according to the boss, that he was not taking Barnsley seriously.

“I was disappointed with our goal because he [Szoboszlai] doesn’t do that against Chelsea or Arsenal,” Hourihane told TNT Sports.

“Yeah, potentially [disrespectful]. I don’t think he does that in a Premier League game or in a Champions League game so I was a little bit disappointed with that. It was a bit of a lack of respect.

“Delighted for Adam, but disrespectful from their player’s point of view.”

Slot: Talks Needed Over ‘Weird’ Mistake

Arne Slot (right) was unimpressed. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hourihane was not alone with his disappointment. Slot did not air out his frustrations in public but made it abundantly clear that he would not tolerate such a move from Szoboszlai under any circumstances.

“I don’t think you should do that in an FA Cup or League Cup game, a friendly game or even a training session,” Slot reflected.

“It’s a weird choice and I have my opinion about it but I prefer to keep that to myself and speak about that with Dom.”

Erling Haaland Teases Szoboszlai Over Goal Celebration

Erling Haaland reacted to the game on Snapchat. | Snapchat/Erling Haaland

Szoboszlai proved to be the major taking point from the game for a number of reasons.

Before his mistake for the Barnsley goal had soured the narrative, he was the star of the show thanks to a truly sensational strike from range, although many noticed Szoboszlai’s surprisingly muted celebration.

Among those surprised by the reaction was Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The Norway international, a serial Snapchat poster, took to the social media platform with footage of the goal and a friendly jab at Szoboszlai, his former teammate at RB Salzburg.

“Domi what a goal smile a bit,” Haaland teased.

