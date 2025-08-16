3 Teams Outside the MLS Cup Playoffs That Could Qualify This Fall
As August creaks onwards, the MLS season enters the final stretch and the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs loom into view.
Yet, even with nine available slots in each conference, making the playoffs a relatively bloated affair with teams that have little chance at the title, the system does allow for some clubs that have had underwhelming campaigns to turn things around.
As things stand heading into Matchday 28, there are six MLS clubs within 10 points of the final playoff spot, and five teams currently above the playoff line have less than a three-point cushion. All of that leaves plenty of room for movement, considering most teams have between nine and 11 matches remaining.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at three teams currently outside the playoff picture that could make it when the season comes to a close on Decision Day on Oct. 18.
Real Salt Lake—10th in West
- Points back: 1
- Matches remaining: 9
Real Salt Lake are just a single point below the playoff line in the Western Conference, but could have a solid chance of making the postseason, considering the recent uptick in their results with four wins in the last six games.
While they won’t be able to call on USMNT midfielder and leading scorer Diego Luna this weekend against Charlotte FC, they have gotten recent form improvement from Diogo Gonçalves and Zavier Gozo.
At the same time, their defensive form has been consistent, not allowing more than two goals in a match since a May loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and allowing more than one goal against just three times in their last 10 games.
The glaring issue with the team has also been addressed up top with the addition of Victor Olatunji from Sparta Prague, filling a void that had plagued them to this point.
Projected points total: 43
Houston Dynamo—12th in West
- Points back: 6
- Matches remaining: 9
The Houston Dynamo have hit a poor spell, with two draws and as many losses in their last four games, but the pieces are there to start turning things around. At the same time, they have one of the more straightforward remaining schedules, with easier opponents including the San Jose Earthquakes, St. Louis CITY SC, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City.
While they will need some significant help from talismanic USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn, they have shown they can turn to striker and leading scorer Ezequiel Ponce, and midseason addition Ondřej Lingr, who continued to settle into MLS.
The biggest concern for Houston is their defence, which has conceded 41 goals, good for eighth in the Western Conference. Still, it remains a factor that holds them back, especially considering how important the fullbacks—Felipe Andrade and Griffin Dorsey—are to the attack.
Is it likely that Houston makes the playoffs? No, but they have a legitimate chance given the available points to come.
Projected points total: 40
New England Revolution—11th in East
- Points back: 8
- Matches remaining: 9
The New England Revolution are further back than the other two teams on this list and just went 11 games without a win. But, they offer the most intriguing potential given the strength of their schedule, as well as the recent addition of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.
For much of the season, the Revolution were unable to find any consistency in their lineup, and also had goalkeeping issues, which led them to concede 35 goals—ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference in that category.
However, in recent weeks, they’ve solidified the goalkeeping position with Turner’s return from Europe, and also shed some extra players from the roster, including veteran forward Maxi Urruti, who had underwhelmed in his minutes.
Carles Gil also looks to be in form after setting the record for most goal contributions in club history against D.C. United last weekend, and the likes of Alhassan Yusuf and Matt Polster all look to be improving. Meanwhile, they remain linked to a highly-touted Israeli forward, Dor Turgeman, who could give them a boost in the final weeks of the season.
They are still eight points below Chicago Fire FC for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, but given that they are facing very beatable teams, including Toronto FC, Chicago, and Atlanta United in their remaining games, a playoff berth could still be possible for head coach Caleb Porter’s side.
Projected points total: 42