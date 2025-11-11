SI

The 15 Best Left Wingers in EA FC 26—Official Rankings

These left wingers can be absolute game-changers for your EA FC 26 team, whichever game mode you’re playing.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is so, so good—both in real life and in EA FC 26.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is so, so good—both in real life and in EA FC 26. / Franco Arland/Getty Images

Some of football’s greatest ever players have graced the left wing—Ronaldinho, Eden Hazard, Rivaldo, Gareth Bale, Paco Gento, even Cristiano Ronaldo once upon a time.

Today, the position remains one of the most exciting on the pitch, filled with stars who terrorise fullbacks and thrill fans with their pace, flair and creativity.

In EA FC 26, it’s no different. A top-tier left winger can make or break your team, using trickery and speed to unlock stubborn defences and create match-winning moments.

With that in mind, here are the 15 best men’s left wingers and left midfielders in EA FC 26, based on their official launch ratings.

15. Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Ferran Torre
Ferran Torres can play up front, too. / David Ramos/Getty Images

Rating: 83

Also able to play as a striker or a CAM, Ferran Torres is a solid finisher with good pace and a reliable weak foot.

We’d recommend using him centrally rather than out wide, but he’s a strong option in either role.

14. Sadio Mané (Al Nassr)

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mané is winding down his career in Saudi Arabia. / Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 83

Even at 33, Sadio Mané remains a force.

Strong, quick, and technically sharp, his shooting and dribbling are still top-tier—especially with the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle.

13. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 83

Anthony Gordon has bags of pace—but sadly, that’s about it.

Three-star skill moves and weak foot are a bit of a pain, and he also struggles with passing and crossing. Not bad, but not great either—at least in-game.

12. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bradley Barcola
Bradley Barcola has plenty of room for growth. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Rating: 84

The first of two PSG players on this list, Bradley Barcola is quick, versatile (able to play on either flank), and comes with four-star skill moves and weak foot.

He lacks a bit of strength and shooting, but at just 22, there’s plenty of room for growth in Career Mode.

11. Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Rafael Leão
Rafael Leão is hard to stop at full tilt. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Rating: 84

Five-star skills, explosive pace, and a Controlled Lengthy acceleration type make Rafael Leão almost impossible to stop at full speed—just like in real life.

10. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Cody Gakpo
Gakpo has been productive at the start of 2025–26. / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 84

Looking for a winger who can also finish like a striker? Cody Gakpo is your man.

With 88 shot power, solid finishing, and the Finesse Shot and Precision PlayStyles, the Liverpool forward dangerous both on the ball and in the air.

9. Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Mattia Zaccagni
Mattia Zaccagni is Lazio’s captain. / Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Rating: 84

An underrated gem, Mattia Zaccagni has great pace, dribbling, four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

He also comes with the Incisive Pass PlayStyle, which makes defence-splitting passes easier to execute and perfect for counter-attacking football.

8. Álex Baena (Atletico Madrid)

Alex Baena
Baena. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rating: 84

A well-rounded winger with balanced stats across the board.

While Alex Baena doesn’t necessarily excel in one area, his Incisive Pass PlayStyle and solid dribbling make him a dependable option.

7. Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alejandro Grimaldo
Alejandro Grimaldo is a product of Barcelona’s La Masia. / IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

Rating: 84

Technically a left wing-back, Grimaldo is listed as a left midfielder in EA FC 26.

He’s not the fastest, so he’s better suited deeper on the pitch, but his crossing is among the best in the game—ideal for players who love swinging balls into the box.

6. Son Heung-min (Los Angeles FC)

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min moved to MLS in the summer. / Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Rating: 85

Son has lost a touch of the blistering pace that made him a fan favourite among EA FC players in his younger years, but everything else remains as good as ever for the LAFC man.

Still a terrific dribbler and top-tier finisher with both feet, he remains one of the most reliable and dangerous wingers in the game.

5. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

Luis Díaz
Luis Díaz is thriving at Bayern Munich. / Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Rating: 85

Luis Díaz doesn’t have much room to grow in Career Mode, but he hardly needs to.

Already an elite dribbler and reliable finisher, the Bayern Munich star can fit into just about any team setup right from the start.

4. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Nico Williams
Nico Williams turned down Barcelona in the summer. / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Rating: 86

Nico Williams has four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, pace to burn, superb dribbling, and a host of great PlayStyles, including Rapid+ and Quick Step.

Need we say more?

3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Khvicha Kvaratskheli
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is unstoppable. / Franco Arland/Getty Images

Rating: 87

His name might be hard to spell, but it’s easy to see why you’d want him in your team.

With both five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, “Kvaradona” is a nightmare for defenders, combining flair, unpredictability, and lethal finishing.

2. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Jr. / Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Rating: 89

Vinícius Jr.’s pace alone makes him one of the deadliest players in the game.

Add in five-star skill moves, silky dribbling, and sharp finishing—boosted by the Finesse Shot and Chip Shot PlayStyles—and you’ve got one of EA FC 26’s most unstoppable attackers.

1. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Raphinha
Raphinha finished fifth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Rating: 89

Once a standout at Leeds United, Raphinha is now a world-class winger at Barcelona—and in EA FC 26.

Fast, tricky, and packed with elite PlayStyles, he combines a four-star weak foot and skill moves with excellent passing and crossing. There’s not much the Brazilian doesn’t do well.

Best Left Wingers in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

Raphinha

Barcelona

89

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid

89

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain

87

Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao

86

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich

85

Son Heung-min

Los Angeles FC

85

Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen

84

Álex Baena

Atlético Madrid

84

Mattia Zaccagni

Lazio

84

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool

84

Rafael Leão

AC Milan

84

Bradley Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain

84

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

83

Sadio Mané

Al Nassr

83

Ferran Torres

Barcelona

83

