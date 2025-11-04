The 15 Best Right Backs in EA FC 26—Official Ratings
In the modern game, a great right back is a cornerstone of any successful team.
Whether it’s a flying wingback who bombs forward to deliver goals and assists, an old-school defender who stops opposition wingers in their tracks, or someone who blends both qualities perfectly—having a top-tier right back can make all the difference.
The same goes for EA FC 26, one of the world’s most popular video games. Without a dependable right back in your squad—whether in Career Mode, Ultimate Team, or any other mode—you might find yourself exposed down the flank.
With that in mind, here are the 15 best right backs in EA FC 26, ranked by their official in-game ratings.
15. Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)
Rating: 81
Crystal Palace’s flying fullback Daniel Muñoz can also slot in at right midfield in EA FC 26, making him a versatile option for any squad.
He’s a solid all-rounder, though his in-game pace rating doesn’t quite do justice to his real-life speed.
14. Reece James (Chelsea)
Rating: 81
Another slower option, but what Reece James lacks in pace, he more than makes up for with elite passing, shooting, crossing, and strength—plus some excellent PlayStyles.
And unlike in real life, he won’t be perpetually injured.
13. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)
Rating: 82
One of the most versatile defenders in the game, Jurriën Timber can play at right back, left back, centre back, and even right midfield—and do a solid job anywhere (though we’d recommend actually using him at centre back).
12. Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)
Rating: 82
Like Timber, Konrad Laimer is hugely versatile—able to play at right back, right midfield, centre midfield, or defensive midfield.
With solid pace and strong defensive attributes, he’s best used as either a defensive-minded right back or a holding midfielder.
11. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rating: 82
There are few right backs in EA FC 26 better at whipping the ball into the box than Pedro Porro, making him the perfect addition if you like to attack with crosses.
Like many of the lower-rated players on this list, though, his pace can be an issue.
10. Ben White (Arsenal)
Rating: 83
Oh look, another Arsenal right back who, because of his poor pace and dribbling, isn’t really suited to playing there.
Ben White is a centre back through and through—but honestly, his overall stats make him difficult to use in FC 26.
9. Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)
Rating: 83
Now we’re talking—Jeremie Frimpong is an absolute beast at right back in EA FC 26, and a bargain too.
Elite pace (the Liverpool star is among the fastest players in the game), great dribbling, quality PlayStyles, and solid—if unspectacular—defending.
There’s not much more you could want from an attacking fullback.
8. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)
Rating: 83
For a mid-tier rated right back, Giovanni Di Lorenzo is perhaps the most well-rounded in the game.
The Italian’s only real weakness is his shooting (seemingly unfair given his knack for goals in real life), but we can’t imagine that causing too much of a headache.
7. Denzel Dumfries (Lombardia FC, Inter Milan)
Rating: 84
Defensively, Denzel Dumfries is about as good as they come for right backs in EA FC 26—he’s tall, strong, a great tackler, and excellent in the air.
6. Joao Cancelo (Al Hilal)
Rating: 84
Given he’s now kicking it in the Saudi Pro League, you’d be forgiven for thinking João Cancelo is past it.
You’d be wrong. He’s still a beast—both in real life and in EA FC 26—where his pace, dribbling, passing, PlayStyles, four-star weak foot and skill moves, plus his positional awareness, make him a top option at either right or left back.
5. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)
Rating: 84
He may only be rated 84 overall, but Marcos Llorente is so good in EA FC 26 that he can play practically anywhere and still perform (seriously—other than in goal, his rating barely drops wherever you put him).
Still, his best position is right back, where his pace, passing, and physical stats make him a force at both ends of the pitch.
4. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
Rating: 85
Dani Carvajal may be injured more often than not these days in real life, but in EA FC 26 he remains a reliable option, boasting strong all-round stats and elite defensive ability.
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)
Rating: 86
Up next is Carvajal's Real Madrid and right-back counterpart—Trent Alexander-Arnold—who edges the Spaniard by just one rating overall.
As in real life, Alexander-Arnold’s defending can be suspect, but his passing is absolutely unmatched.
2. Jules Kounde (Barcelona)
Rating: 87
Jules Koundé’s natural position is right back, but in EA FC 26 he’s just as capable—if not better—when deployed at centre back.
While he’s got the pace and strength to push forward and join the attack, his limited passing and crossing mean he’s best used as a purely defensive option.
1. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)
Rating: 89
Achraf Hakimi, just like in real life, is by far the best right back in EA FC 26.
The Paris Saint-Germain star has no glaring weaknesses, boasting four-star skill moves and weak foot, elite pace and crossing, superb PlayStyles, and essentially everything else you could want.
If you’ve got the budget, he’s hands down the best right back in the game.
Best Right Backs in EA FC 26
Player
Club
Rating
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
89
Jules Koundé
Barcelona
87
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
86
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
85
Marcos Llorente
Atletico Madrid
84
João Cancelo
Al Hilal
84
Denzel Dumfries
Lombardia FC
84
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
83
Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
83
Ben White
Arsenal
83
Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
82
Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
82
Jurriën Timber
Arsenal
82
Reece James
Chelsea
81
Daniel Muñoz
Crystal Palace
81