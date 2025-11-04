SI

The 15 Best Right Backs in EA FC 26—Official Ratings

Unsurprisingly, pace is your friend if you’re looking to make an impact.

Hakimi is as good in EA FC 26 as he is in real life.
Hakimi is as good in EA FC 26 as he is in real life. / Xavier Laine/Getty Images

In the modern game, a great right back is a cornerstone of any successful team.

Whether it’s a flying wingback who bombs forward to deliver goals and assists, an old-school defender who stops opposition wingers in their tracks, or someone who blends both qualities perfectly—having a top-tier right back can make all the difference.

The same goes for EA FC 26, one of the world’s most popular video games. Without a dependable right back in your squad—whether in Career Mode, Ultimate Team, or any other mode—you might find yourself exposed down the flank.

With that in mind, here are the 15 best right backs in EA FC 26, ranked by their official in-game ratings.

15. Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

Daniel Muñoz.
Daniel Muñoz is a consistent attacking threat for Crystal Palace. / KontentHaus/Getty Images

Rating: 81

Crystal Palace’s flying fullback Daniel Muñoz can also slot in at right midfield in EA FC 26, making him a versatile option for any squad.

He’s a solid all-rounder, though his in-game pace rating doesn’t quite do justice to his real-life speed.

14. Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James
James is a solid option in EA FC 26. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 81

Another slower option, but what Reece James lacks in pace, he more than makes up for with elite passing, shooting, crossing, and strength—plus some excellent PlayStyles.

And unlike in real life, he won’t be perpetually injured.

13. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

Jurriën Timber
Timber is becoming a star for Arsenal. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rating: 82

One of the most versatile defenders in the game, Jurriën Timber can play at right back, left back, centre back, and even right midfield—and do a solid job anywhere (though we’d recommend actually using him at centre back).

12. Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

Laimer
Laimer is so underrated. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rating: 82

Like Timber, Konrad Laimer is hugely versatile—able to play at right back, right midfield, centre midfield, or defensive midfield.

With solid pace and strong defensive attributes, he’s best used as either a defensive-minded right back or a holding midfielder.

11. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pedro Porro
Thomas Frank described Porro as “fantastic” earlier this year. / IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Rating: 82

There are few right backs in EA FC 26 better at whipping the ball into the box than Pedro Porro, making him the perfect addition if you like to attack with crosses.

Like many of the lower-rated players on this list, though, his pace can be an issue.

10. Ben White (Arsenal)

Ben White
Ben White isn’t actually best used at right back in EA FC 26. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Rating: 83

Oh look, another Arsenal right back who, because of his poor pace and dribbling, isn’t really suited to playing there.

Ben White is a centre back through and through—but honestly, his overall stats make him difficult to use in FC 26.

9. Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)

Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong is an EA FC 26 beast. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

Rating: 83

Now we’re talking—Jeremie Frimpong is an absolute beast at right back in EA FC 26, and a bargain too.

Elite pace (the Liverpool star is among the fastest players in the game), great dribbling, quality PlayStyles, and solid—if unspectacular—defending.

There’s not much more you could want from an attacking fullback.

8. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Napoli
Giovanni Di Lorenzo is a force to be reckoned with. / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Rating: 83

For a mid-tier rated right back, Giovanni Di Lorenzo is perhaps the most well-rounded in the game.

The Italian’s only real weakness is his shooting (seemingly unfair given his knack for goals in real life), but we can’t imagine that causing too much of a headache.

7. Denzel Dumfries (Lombardia FC, Inter Milan)

Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries nearly joined Barcelona in the summer. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Rating: 84

Defensively, Denzel Dumfries is about as good as they come for right backs in EA FC 26—he’s tall, strong, a great tackler, and excellent in the air.

6. Joao Cancelo (Al Hilal)

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has still got it. / Evelyn Hockstein-Reuters via Imagn Images

Rating: 84

Given he’s now kicking it in the Saudi Pro League, you’d be forgiven for thinking João Cancelo is past it.

You’d be wrong. He’s still a beast—both in real life and in EA FC 26—where his pace, dribbling, passing, PlayStyles, four-star weak foot and skill moves, plus his positional awareness, make him a top option at either right or left back.

5. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Marcos Llorente
Marcos Llorente's versatility is key for Atlético Madrid. / IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

Rating: 84

He may only be rated 84 overall, but Marcos Llorente is so good in EA FC 26 that he can play practically anywhere and still perform (seriously—other than in goal, his rating barely drops wherever you put him).

Still, his best position is right back, where his pace, passing, and physical stats make him a force at both ends of the pitch.

4. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal
Dani Carvajal’s last two seasons have been marred by injury. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 85

Dani Carvajal may be injured more often than not these days in real life, but in EA FC 26 he remains a reliable option, boasting strong all-round stats and elite defensive ability.

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold has had a mixed start to life in Madrid. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rating: 86

Up next is Carvajal's Real Madrid and right-back counterpart—Trent Alexander-Arnold—who edges the Spaniard by just one rating overall.

As in real life, Alexander-Arnold’s defending can be suspect, but his passing is absolutely unmatched.

2. Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Jules Koundé celebrating.
Jules Koundé signed a new Barcelona contract over the summer. / Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 87

Jules Koundé’s natural position is right back, but in EA FC 26 he’s just as capable—if not better—when deployed at centre back.

While he’s got the pace and strength to push forward and join the attack, his limited passing and crossing mean he’s best used as a purely defensive option.

1. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi
Hakimi is an electrifying force down the right. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Rating: 89

Achraf Hakimi, just like in real life, is by far the best right back in EA FC 26.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has no glaring weaknesses, boasting four-star skill moves and weak foot, elite pace and crossing, superb PlayStyles, and essentially everything else you could want.

If you’ve got the budget, he’s hands down the best right back in the game.

Best Right Backs in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

89

Jules Koundé

Barcelona

87

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid

86

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid

85

Marcos Llorente

Atletico Madrid

84

João Cancelo

Al Hilal

84

Denzel Dumfries

Lombardia FC

84

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Napoli

83

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool

83

Ben White

Arsenal

83

Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur

82

Konrad Laimer

Bayern Munich

82

Jurriën Timber

Arsenal

82

Reece James

Chelsea

81

Daniel Muñoz

Crystal Palace

81

BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

