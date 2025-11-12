The 15 Best Strikers in EA FC 26
In EA FC 26, having a world-class striker is the ultimate commodity.
They’re often the most expensive players in the game, and for good reason. A top striker can turn a match on its head in an instant—whether through a mazy dribble, a thunderous shot from distance, an unstoppable run in behind, or a blistering header.
With that in mind, here are the 15 best men’s strikers in EA FC 26, based on their official ratings at release.
Whether you play Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or any other game mode, these players are guaranteed goals.
15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
Rating: 85
Cristiano Ronaldo, just like in real life, is still going strong in EA FC 26.
This year, his pace has dipped slightly, but his finishing remains world-class, capable of scoring from almost any position.
Add in his five-star skill moves, and he’s still a lethal attacking threat, able to dribble, cut inside, or get off powerful shots with either foot.
14. Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)
Rating: 85
At 37, Karim Benzema remains a valuable striker in EA FC 26.
With four-star skill moves, four-star weak foot, solid PlayStyles, and well-rounded stats, the veteran Frenchman is still capable of leading the line, finishing chances, and creating opportunities.
13. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)
Rating: 85
One of a few players on this list who excels in the air, Inter’s Marcus Thuram boasts elite jumping and Precision Header and Aerial Fortress PlayStyles.
He’s a real menace for defenders on high balls, though he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet as well.
12. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
Rating: 85
Antoine Griezmann isn’t the fastest or the strongest, but his technical ability is elite.
Exceptional dribbling, ball control, and passing make him perfect as a partner to a quicker striker who can run in behind, like Julián Álvarez...
11. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)
Rating: 87
Victor Osimhen’s pace grabs attention, but his real standout skill is his aerial ability.
He’s one of the best headers in the game, capable of both sprinting past defenders or leaping above them to finish—making him a multi-faceted attacking threat.
10. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
Rating: 87
At 6’2” with a Mostly Lengthy Acceleration Type and the Enforcer+ PlayStyle, Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres is a force when running into space.
Hit it behind the defence and let him run—he’s a nightmare to stop once he gets going.
9. Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)
Rating: 87
Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, with his Press Proven+ PlayStyle, is nearly impossible to dispossess under pressure.
Combined with four-star skill moves and solid finishing, he can dribble past defenders in tight spaces and finish clinically once he’s in range.
8. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
Rating: 87
Serhou Guirassy has risen from zero to hero in recent years, first starring for Stuttgart and now at Borussia Dortmund, and his EA FC 26 ratings reflect that.
The Guinean striker is a physical powerhouse, excellent finisher, and dangerous with both feet and in the air.
7. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)
Rating: 88
Liverpool's Alexander Isak’s Lean Body Type makes him surprisingly agile for a 6’4” striker.
His Rapid PlayStyle and Controlled Lengthy Acceleration Type also make him deceptively quick, while Finesse Shot+ ensures he’s dangerous from distance as well as in tight spaces.
6. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
Rating: 88
Few finishers match Lautaro Martínez in EA FC 26.
Strong with both feet and elite in and around the box, his attacking positioning and finishing are exceptional. Whether inside the six-yard box or arriving late in the area, he’s incredibly reliable.
5. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
Rating: 88
What sets Robert Lewandowski apart in EA FC 26 are his PlayStyles.
With Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header, Low Driven Shot, and Chip Shot+, there isn’t a way he can’t score. Combine that with his attacking positioning and composure, and the Barcelona veteran is a complete forward.
4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Rating: 89
In EA FC 26, Harry Kane is slow, which can be an issue if you’re playing a lone striker.
However, in a two-striker setup, his intelligent movement and superb passing allow him to set up chances for himself and teammates, score from range, and capitalize on cutbacks—making him a goal machine if positioned correctly.
3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Rating: 90
Erling Haaland isn’t everyone’s cup of tea in EA FC 26 due to his relatively poor dribbling, but make no mistake—if used correctly, he’s as unstoppable as anyone.
True to real life, defenders bounce off him when he’s on the run, and his finishing inside the box is second to none.
2. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)
Rating: 90
Able to play on the right wing or as a CAM, Ousmane Dembélé is one of the few players in EA FC 26 with both five-star skill moves and weak foot, making him a truly unpredictable threat.
Add his elite dribbling, pace, PlayStyles, finishing, and short passing, and you’ve got a world-class attacker capable of breaking any defence.
1. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
Rating: 91
Five-star skill moves, four-star weak foot, elite shooting PlayStyles, and the fastest player in the entire game—Kylian Mbappé is simply unstoppable up front in EA FC 26, and the best striker in the game.
It’s really not even close.
Best Strikers in EA FC 26
Player
Club
Rating
Kylian Mbappé
91
Ousmane Dembélé
90
Erling Haaland
90
Harry Kane
89
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
88
Lautaro Martínez
Inter Milan
88
Alexander Isak
Liverpool
88
Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
87
Julián Alvarez
Atletico Madrid
87
Viktor Gyökeres
Arsenal
87
Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray
87
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
85
Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
85
Karim Benzema
Al-Ittihad
85
Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr
85