The 15 Best Strikers in EA FC 26

A top-tier striker is the most coveted commodity in the game.

Barnaby Lane

Kylian Mbappé is as good in EA FC 26 as he is in real life.
Kylian Mbappé is as good in EA FC 26 as he is in real life. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In EA FC 26, having a world-class striker is the ultimate commodity.

They’re often the most expensive players in the game, and for good reason. A top striker can turn a match on its head in an instant—whether through a mazy dribble, a thunderous shot from distance, an unstoppable run in behind, or a blistering header.

With that in mind, here are the 15 best men’s strikers in EA FC 26, based on their official ratings at release.

Whether you play Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or any other game mode, these players are guaranteed goals.

15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is Al Nassr's main man. / Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 85

Cristiano Ronaldo, just like in real life, is still going strong in EA FC 26.

This year, his pace has dipped slightly, but his finishing remains world-class, capable of scoring from almost any position.

Add in his five-star skill moves, and he’s still a lethal attacking threat, able to dribble, cut inside, or get off powerful shots with either foot.

14. Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)

Karim Benzema
Karim Benezma now plays in the Saudi Pro League. / Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Rating: 85

At 37, Karim Benzema remains a valuable striker in EA FC 26.

With four-star skill moves, four-star weak foot, solid PlayStyles, and well-rounded stats, the veteran Frenchman is still capable of leading the line, finishing chances, and creating opportunities.

13. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Marcus Thuram of Inter
Marcus Thuram. / IMAGO | Marco Canoniero

Rating: 85

One of a few players on this list who excels in the air, Inter’s Marcus Thuram boasts elite jumping and Precision Header and Aerial Fortress PlayStyles.

He’s a real menace for defenders on high balls, though he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet as well.

12. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann. / IMAGO/Manuel Blondeau/AOP.Press

Rating: 85

Antoine Griezmann isn’t the fastest or the strongest, but his technical ability is elite.

Exceptional dribbling, ball control, and passing make him perfect as a partner to a quicker striker who can run in behind, like Julián Álvarez...

11. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen shushing the crowd.
Victor Osimhen is a beast. / IMAGO/Seskim Photo TR

Rating: 87

Victor Osimhen’s pace grabs attention, but his real standout skill is his aerial ability.

He’s one of the best headers in the game, capable of both sprinting past defenders or leaping above them to finish—making him a multi-faceted attacking threat.

10. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)

Viktor Gyökeres celebrating a goal for Arsenal.
Viktor Gyökeres has one of the most recognized celebrations in world football. / James GillDanehouse/Getty Images

Rating: 87

At 6’2” with a Mostly Lengthy Acceleration Type and the Enforcer+ PlayStyle, Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres is a force when running into space.

Hit it behind the defence and let him run—he’s a nightmare to stop once he gets going.

9. Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Julián Alvarez
Julián Alvarez. / Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 87

Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, with his Press Proven+ PlayStyle, is nearly impossible to dispossess under pressure.

Combined with four-star skill moves and solid finishing, he can dribble past defenders in tight spaces and finish clinically once he’s in range.

8. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Serhou Guirassy
Serhou Guirassy makes a great signing on EA FC 26. / Jürgen Fromme/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Rating: 87

Serhou Guirassy has risen from zero to hero in recent years, first starring for Stuttgart and now at Borussia Dortmund, and his EA FC 26 ratings reflect that.

The Guinean striker is a physical powerhouse, excellent finisher, and dangerous with both feet and in the air.

7. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak smiling.
Alexander Isak joined Liverpool in the summer. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 88

Liverpool's Alexander Isak’s Lean Body Type makes him surprisingly agile for a 6’4” striker.

His Rapid PlayStyle and Controlled Lengthy Acceleration Type also make him deceptively quick, while Finesse Shot+ ensures he’s dangerous from distance as well as in tight spaces.

6. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martínez
Lautaro is Inter through and through. / Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Rating: 88

Few finishers match Lautaro Martínez in EA FC 26.

Strong with both feet and elite in and around the box, his attacking positioning and finishing are exceptional. Whether inside the six-yard box or arriving late in the area, he’s incredibly reliable.

5. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski celebrating.
Robert Lewandowski is still going strong. / Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 88

What sets Robert Lewandowski apart in EA FC 26 are his PlayStyles.

With Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header, Low Driven Shot, and Chip Shot+, there isn’t a way he can’t score. Combine that with his attacking positioning and composure, and the Barcelona veteran is a complete forward.

4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is slow in EA FC 26. / Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Rating: 89

In EA FC 26, Harry Kane is slow, which can be an issue if you’re playing a lone striker.

However, in a two-striker setup, his intelligent movement and superb passing allow him to set up chances for himself and teammates, score from range, and capitalize on cutbacks—making him a goal machine if positioned correctly.

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland
Haaland is flying high in 2025-26. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 90

Erling Haaland isn’t everyone’s cup of tea in EA FC 26 due to his relatively poor dribbling, but make no mistake—if used correctly, he’s as unstoppable as anyone.

True to real life, defenders bounce off him when he’s on the run, and his finishing inside the box is second to none.

2. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmané Dembélé
Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d’Or. / Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Rating: 90

Able to play on the right wing or as a CAM, Ousmane Dembélé is one of the few players in EA FC 26 with both five-star skill moves and weak foot, making him a truly unpredictable threat.

Add his elite dribbling, pace, PlayStyles, finishing, and short passing, and you’ve got a world-class attacker capable of breaking any defence.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is the best forward in EA FC 26. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Rating: 91

Five-star skill moves, four-star weak foot, elite shooting PlayStyles, and the fastest player in the entire game—Kylian Mbappé is simply unstoppable up front in EA FC 26, and the best striker in the game.

It’s really not even close.

Best Strikers in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

91

Ousmane Dembélé

Paris Saint-Germain

90

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

90

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

89

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

88

Lautaro Martínez

Inter Milan

88

Alexander Isak

Liverpool

88

Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund

87

Julián Alvarez

Atletico Madrid

87

Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal

87

Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray

87

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

85

Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan

85

Karim Benzema

Al-Ittihad

85

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr

85

Barnaby Lane
