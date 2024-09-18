Thierry Henry Claims 'American Players in MLS Were Better' When He Played Than Now
Thierry Henry called out the quality of American players currently competing in Major League Soccer compared to his time competing in the league as he returned to the CBS Sports desk on the opening day of the Champions League.
In a desk segment with Mike Grella, the former Leeds United, New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew winger, and Henry debated the quality of American players currently competing in MLS. "I said it so many times. ... I thought the American players in MLS were better than the American players now in the MLS," Henry said posing the question back to Grella.
Before answering the question, Grella clarified he was aware Henry played in MLS because he replaced him at Red Bulls. Jamie Carragher pulled Micah Richards off screen with Kate Abdo putting her hands to head amid laughs and Henry poking fun back at Grella.
Grella arrived at New York Red Bulls in 2015 after Henry spent four years at the team. Henry notably had a loan spell back at Arsenal during his time in MLS. Later in the show, Henry named his goal scored back at Arsenal on loan against Leeds United as the greatest goal he's ever scored.
After the scenes in the studio settled back down, Grella acknowledged that the top U.S. men's national team players now compete across Europe but pushed back that players like Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan weren't always competing in MLS. Henry posed the question again and Grella recognized that the American players were "probably" better back then compared to now.